Joe Allen takes the hill as the Tigers seek a 10th-consecutive win. (Clemson athletics photo)
Tigers host Spartans in midweek finale
The Tigers play their final non-conference game of the season when they host USC Upstate on Tuesday night.

GAME SETUP

• Who – USC Upstate (34-18) vs. Clemson (35-17)

• Best Ranking – SCU – NR; CU – No. 6 Perfect Game

• When – Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 6-2 (2009-23)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 5-1 (2009-22)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Chase Matheny (SCU - 2-2, 5.37 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Allen (CU - 2-0, 3.76)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 20-10 home record, swept Virginia Tech in three games on the road by a combined score of 33-18 last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.2 runs per game and hitting .304 with a .460 slugging percentage, .398 on-base percentage and 78 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.51 ERA, .253 opponents’ batting average and 2.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW

• USC Upstate, who has a 13-9 road record and is averaging 7.5 runs per game, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Mike McGuire.

• The Spartans won two games at Charleston Southern last weekend. They are hitting .289 and have a 5.09 ERA and .968 fielding percentage.

• Cole Caruso is hitting .327, Grant Sherrod is batting .323 with 14 homers and 58 RBIs and Jake Cubbler has a team-high six saves.

QUICK HITS

• The Spartans defeated Clemson 6-3 at Fluor Field in Greenville on Feb. 28.

• Clemson has won eight games in a row, 13 of its last 14 games and 18 of its last 21 games.

• The Tigers have scored double-digit runs 12 times.

ACC SERIES WINS IN A ROW

• Clemson has won six ACC series in a row and has won 15 of its last 17 ACC games since Florida State defeated Clemson on April 6.

• Clemson has won those series over Florida State, Notre Dame, NC State, No. 11 Boston College, No. 22 Louisville and Virginia Tech.

• It is the first time Clemson has won six ACC series in a row during one season since 2011, when it won its last six ACC series.

• Clemson went from playing 24 ACC regular-season games (eight series) in 2004 to 30 ACC regular-season games (10 series) starting in 2005.

• Clemson won all eight ACC series in 1994, its last time winning more than six ACC series in a row during one season.

