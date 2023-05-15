Tigers host Spartans in midweek finale

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers play their final non-conference game of the season when they host USC Upstate on Tuesday night. GAME SETUP • Who – USC Upstate (34-18) vs. Clemson (35-17) • Best Ranking – SCU – NR; CU – No. 6 Perfect Game • When – Tuesday (4 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 6-2 (2009-23) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 5-1 (2009-22) STARTING PITCHERS • RHP Chase Matheny (SCU - 2-2, 5.37 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Allen (CU - 2-0, 3.76) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 20-10 home record, swept Virginia Tech in three games on the road by a combined score of 33-18 last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 7.2 runs per game and hitting .304 with a .460 slugging percentage, .398 on-base percentage and 78 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.51 ERA, .253 opponents’ batting average and 2.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976. USC UPSTATE OVERVIEW • USC Upstate, who has a 13-9 road record and is averaging 7.5 runs per game, is led by fourth-year Head Coach Mike McGuire. • The Spartans won two games at Charleston Southern last weekend. They are hitting .289 and have a 5.09 ERA and .968 fielding percentage. • Cole Caruso is hitting .327, Grant Sherrod is batting .323 with 14 homers and 58 RBIs and Jake Cubbler has a team-high six saves. QUICK HITS • The Spartans defeated Clemson 6-3 at Fluor Field in Greenville on Feb. 28. • Clemson has won eight games in a row, 13 of its last 14 games and 18 of its last 21 games. • The Tigers have scored double-digit runs 12 times. ACC SERIES WINS IN A ROW • Clemson has won six ACC series in a row and has won 15 of its last 17 ACC games since Florida State defeated Clemson on April 6. • Clemson has won those series over Florida State, Notre Dame, NC State, No. 11 Boston College, No. 22 Louisville and Virginia Tech. • It is the first time Clemson has won six ACC series in a row during one season since 2011, when it won its last six ACC series. • Clemson went from playing 24 ACC regular-season games (eight series) in 2004 to 30 ACC regular-season games (10 series) starting in 2005. • Clemson won all eight ACC series in 1994, its last time winning more than six ACC series in a row during one season.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now