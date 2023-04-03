Tigers host No. 17 Coastal Carolina

GAME SETUP

• Who - Coastal Carolina (18-7) vs. Clemson (16-13)

• Best Ranking - CCU - No. 17 D1Baseball; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush, Lary Sorensen

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 47-12 (1986-22)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 34-7 (1988-22)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Levi Huesman (CCU - 1-2, 5.89 ERA) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 1-1, 4.87)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 13-8 home record, was swept at home by No. 2 Wake Forest last weekend by a combined score of 18-11.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.8 runs per game and hitting .290 with a .436 slugging percentage, .386 on-base percentage and 56 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.88 ERA, .265 opponents’ batting average and 2.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.

COASTAL CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• Coastal Carolina, who has a 6-2 road record and is averaging 10.6 runs per game, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Gary Gilmore.

• The Chanticleers swept Georgia State on the road last weekend. They are hitting .330 and have a 6.31 ERA and .969 fielding percentage.

• Payton Eeles is hitting .394 with 14 steals, Derek Bender is batting .383 with seven homers and 38 RBIs and Teddy Sharkey has five saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has at least one extra-base hit in every game in 2023.

• Clemson's bullpen has a 12-8 record, six saves, a 4.61 ERA, .277 opponents' batting average and 151 strikeouts in 146.1 innings pitched.

• Clemson outhit No. 2 Wake Forest .280 to .228 in the Demon Deacons' three-game sweep at Doug Kingsmore Stadium last weekend.

SCHEDULE STRONG

• Clemson has an RPI of 45 (through games of April 2) according to WarrenNolan.com.

• A big reason for the Tigers' top-50 RPI is their strength of schedule, which is No. 5 in the nation.

• Clemson's non-conference strength of schedule is No. 18 in the nation.

• A total of 25 of the Tigers' last 27 regular-season games are against teams in the top 56 of the unofficial RPI.