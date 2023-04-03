|
Tigers host No. 17 Coastal Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers host No. 17 Coastal Carolina on Tuesday night in the first of two meetings this season.
GAME SETUP • Who - Coastal Carolina (18-7) vs. Clemson (16-13) • Best Ranking - CCU - No. 17 D1Baseball; CU - NR • When - Tuesday (6 p.m.) • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch - ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush, Lary Sorensen • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball • Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record - Clemson leads 47-12 (1986-22) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 34-7 (1988-22) STARTING PITCHERS • LHP Levi Huesman (CCU - 1-2, 5.89 ERA) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 1-1, 4.87) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 13-8 home record, was swept at home by No. 2 Wake Forest last weekend by a combined score of 18-11. • The Tigers are averaging 6.8 runs per game and hitting .290 with a .436 slugging percentage, .386 on-base percentage and 56 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.88 ERA, .265 opponents’ batting average and 2.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973. COASTAL CAROLINA OVERVIEW • Coastal Carolina, who has a 6-2 road record and is averaging 10.6 runs per game, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Gary Gilmore. • The Chanticleers swept Georgia State on the road last weekend. They are hitting .330 and have a 6.31 ERA and .969 fielding percentage. • Payton Eeles is hitting .394 with 14 steals, Derek Bender is batting .383 with seven homers and 38 RBIs and Teddy Sharkey has five saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson has at least one extra-base hit in every game in 2023. • Clemson's bullpen has a 12-8 record, six saves, a 4.61 ERA, .277 opponents' batting average and 151 strikeouts in 146.1 innings pitched. • Clemson outhit No. 2 Wake Forest .280 to .228 in the Demon Deacons' three-game sweep at Doug Kingsmore Stadium last weekend. SCHEDULE STRONG • Clemson has an RPI of 45 (through games of April 2) according to WarrenNolan.com. • A big reason for the Tigers' top-50 RPI is their strength of schedule, which is No. 5 in the nation. • Clemson's non-conference strength of schedule is No. 18 in the nation. • A total of 25 of the Tigers' last 27 regular-season games are against teams in the top 56 of the unofficial RPI.
