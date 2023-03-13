Tigers host Cougars for midweek game

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers host College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

GAME SETUP

• Who – College of Charleston (11-4) vs. Clemson (10-6)

• Best Ranking – COC – NR; CU – NR

• When – Tuesday (4 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Daniel Gillman, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 30-5 (1899-2022)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 21-4 (1899-2022)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Cole Mathis (COC - 1-0, 2.19 ERA) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 0-1, 5.14)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 10-3 home record, swept Georgia State at home last weekend by a combined score of 29-17.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .300 with a .450 slugging percentage, .394 on-base percentage and 40 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.21 ERA, .258 opponents’ batting average and 2.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON OVERVIEW

• College of Charleston, who has a 2-1 road record and is averaging 5.9 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach Chad Holbrook.

• The Cougars won two of three games at William & Mary last weekend. They are hitting .269 and have a 3.83 ERA and .948 fielding percentage.

• Will Baumhofer is hitting .349, Joseph Mershon is batting .314 and William Privette has four saves, an 0.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts.

QUICK HITS

• Ten different Tiger pitchers have accounted for the team’s 10 wins on the mound in 2023.

• Clemson hit .353 with a .509 slugging percentage, .437 on-base percentage and eight steals in the Georgia State series last weekend.

• Ethan Darden will become the eighth different Tiger to start a game on the mound in 2023.

AMICK PUTS NAME IN TIGER LORE

• Sophomore infielder and catcher Billy Amick had been a bench player in his career until March 10, when he put his stamp in Tiger lore.

• He entered the series opener against Georgia State in the sixth inning as a pinch-hitter and had a single later in the game.

• In the ninth inning with the Tigers trailing 8-5, he blasted a 446-foot grand slam to give Clemson a 9-8 walkoff victory.

• It was his first career homer in his 12th career game and second year at Clemson. It was also the third walkoff grand slam in Tiger history.

• He is hitting .500 with a homer, triple, seven RBIs, four runs and a .563 on-base percentage in five games (two starts) in 2023.

• In his career, he is hitting .273 with a homer, triple, seven RBIs and five runs in 14 games (five starts).