Tigers host Bulldogs in midweek series

No. 4 Clemson hosts The Citadel in two midweek games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. SERIES SETUP • Who – The Citadel (11-9) vs. Clemson (19-2) • Best Ranking – CIT – NR; CU – No. 4 Perfect Game • When – Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Ron Smith, Daron Vaught • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 86-18 (1900-2019) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 49-7 (1900-2019) STARTING PITCHERS • Tuesday – TBA (CIT) vs. TBA (CU) • Wednesday – TBA (CIT) vs. TBA (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 14-1 home record, won two of three home games over Notre Dame last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 8.1 runs per game and hitting .295 with a .463 slugging percentage, .434 on-base percentage and 23 steals. • The pitching staff has a 3.79 ERA, .201 opponents’ batting average and 2.96 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973. THE CITADEL OVERVIEW • The Citadel, which has a 1-0 road record and is averaging 4.7 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Russell Triplett. • The Bulldogs split two home games with Kennesaw State last weekend. They are hitting .237 and have a 4.42 ERA and .973 fielding percentage. • Garrett Dill is hitting .313 with two homers, Phillips Daniels is batting .288 and Anthony Hausner has a team-high three saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson’s 16-game homestand is its longest since playing 24 games in a row at home in 2002. • The Citadel Head Coach Russell Triplett was a Tiger infielder who hit .312 with 11 homers, 98 RBIs and 17 steals in 222 games from 2001-04. • Russell Triplett was also the Clemson volunteer assistant coach in 2006. ACC STANDINGS • Clemson is tied for fourth place in the ACC standings with a 2-1 league mark, behind first-place Wake Forest (6-0). KNAAK PILING UP STRIKEOUTS • Sophomore righthander Aidan Knaak is continuing where he left off in 2024 by piling up strikeouts in 2025. • He is 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA, .181 opponents’ batting average and 44 strikeouts against nine walks in 25.2 innings pitched over five starts. • He has a 15.43 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark in 2025. • Clemson has a 5-0 record in his five starts. • He pitched 7.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with 12 strikeouts against one walk to earn the win against Notre Dame on March 14. • He was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, as it was the third time in his career he earned that honor. • He is one of only seven Tigers in history to be a three-time ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week (first awarded in 1989) in a career. • In his career, he is 8-1 with a 3.47 ERA, .212 opponents’ batting average and 152 strikeouts in 109.0 innings pitched over 20 starts. • Clemson has an 18-2 record in his 20 career starts. • His 12.55 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark in his career is first in Clemson history. • His 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his career is sixth in Clemson history.