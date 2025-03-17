sports_baseball
No. 4 Clemson hosts The Citadel in two midweek games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Tigers host Bulldogs in midweek series

SERIES SETUP

• Who – The Citadel (11-9) vs. Clemson (19-2)

• Best Ranking – CIT – NR; CU – No. 4 Perfect Game

• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Ron Smith, Daron Vaught

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 86-18 (1900-2019)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 49-7 (1900-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday – TBA (CIT) vs. TBA (CU)

• Wednesday – TBA (CIT) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 14-1 home record, won two of three home games over Notre Dame last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.1 runs per game and hitting .295 with a .463 slugging percentage, .434 on-base percentage and 23 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.79 ERA, .201 opponents’ batting average and 2.96 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.

THE CITADEL OVERVIEW

• The Citadel, which has a 1-0 road record and is averaging 4.7 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Russell Triplett.

• The Bulldogs split two home games with Kennesaw State last weekend. They are hitting .237 and have a 4.42 ERA and .973 fielding percentage.

• Garrett Dill is hitting .313 with two homers, Phillips Daniels is batting .288 and Anthony Hausner has a team-high three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson’s 16-game homestand is its longest since playing 24 games in a row at home in 2002.

• The Citadel Head Coach Russell Triplett was a Tiger infielder who hit .312 with 11 homers, 98 RBIs and 17 steals in 222 games from 2001-04.

• Russell Triplett was also the Clemson volunteer assistant coach in 2006.

ACC STANDINGS

• Clemson is tied for fourth place in the ACC standings with a 2-1 league mark, behind first-place Wake Forest (6-0).

KNAAK PILING UP STRIKEOUTS

• Sophomore righthander Aidan Knaak is continuing where he left off in 2024 by piling up strikeouts in 2025.

• He is 3-0 with a 3.86 ERA, .181 opponents’ batting average and 44 strikeouts against nine walks in 25.2 innings pitched over five starts.

• He has a 15.43 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark in 2025.

• Clemson has a 5-0 record in his five starts.

• He pitched 7.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with 12 strikeouts against one walk to earn the win against Notre Dame on March 14.

• He was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, as it was the third time in his career he earned that honor.

• He is one of only seven Tigers in history to be a three-time ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week (first awarded in 1989) in a career.

• In his career, he is 8-1 with a 3.47 ERA, .212 opponents’ batting average and 152 strikeouts in 109.0 innings pitched over 20 starts.

• Clemson has an 18-2 record in his 20 career starts.

• His 12.55 strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched mark in his career is first in Clemson history.

• His 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his career is sixth in Clemson history.


