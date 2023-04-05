CLEMSON BASEBALL

Austin Gordon is the only announced starter for the Tigers as they hit the road starting Thursday.
Tigers head to Tallahassee to take on Seminoles
by - 2023 Apr 5, Wed 21:24

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in a three-game series from Thursday to Saturday.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Clemson (17-13, 2-7 ACC) vs. Florida State (12-16, 3-9 ACC)

• Best Ranking - CU - NR; FSU - NR

• When - Thursday (8 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.)

• Where - Tallahassee, Fla. (Dick Howser Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network (Thursday), ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday)

• Video Announcers - Chris Chavez (Friday, Saturday), Shawn Davison (Friday, Saturday), Mike Monaco (Thursday), Devon Travis (Thursday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Florida State leads 82-72-1 (1958-22)

• Record at Florida State - Florida State leads 44-21-1 (1962-21)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Thursday - RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-2, 5.55 ERA) vs. RHP Jackson Baumeister (FSU - 1-2, 4.60)

• Friday - TBA (CU) vs. RHP Conner Whittaker (FSU - 3-2, 4.67)

• Saturday - TBA (CU) vs. TBA (FSU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 2-3 road record, defeated No. 17 Coastal Carolina 16-6 in seven innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .296 with a .445 slugging percentage, .393 on-base percentage and 59 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.92 ERA, .266 opponents’ batting average and 2.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .973.

FLORIDA STATE OVERVIEW

• Florida State, who has a 9-7 home record and is averaging 6.6 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Link Jarrett.

• Jacksonville won at the Seminoles 5-4 on Tuesday. They are hitting .283 and have a 5.53 ERA and .963 fielding percentage.

• Jaime Ferrer is hitting .370, James Tibbs III is batting .330 with nine homers and 26 RBIs and Colton Vincent is hitting .310.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is hitting .329 in the last six games.

• Clemson's bullpen has a 13-8 record, six saves, a 4.73 ERA and 155 strikeouts against 66 walks in 150.1 innings pitched in 2023.

• Clemson Assistant Coach Jimmy Belanger served as Florida State’s pitching coach from 2020-22.

TWO TIGERS IN THE MAJORS IN 2023

Brad Miller and Spencer Strider have played in an MLB game in 2023.

• Miller, the 2011 ACC Player-of-the-Year, hit .339 with 36 doubles, eight triples, 16 homers, 135 RBIs and 46 steals in 191 games as a Tiger.

• Strider, who had a 5-2 record in his two active seasons (2018,20) at Clemson, made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

• Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2020 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.

• Clemson has had at least one former Tiger play in an MLB game each of the last 68 years (streak started in 1956).

• Clemson has had multiple former Tigers play in an MLB game each of the last 50 years (streak started in 1974).

• Clemson set a school record with 12 former Tigers in the majors in 2021, breaking the previous record of eight.

