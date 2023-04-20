|
Tigers head to NC State for weekend series
|2023 Apr 20, Thu 12:42-
The Tigers travel to the state of North Carolina for the first and only time in the regular season to play at NC State this weekend.
SERIES SETUP • Who – Clemson (22-16, 6-9 ACC) vs. NC State (25-11, 8-9 ACC) • Best Ranking – CU – NR; NCS – NR • When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.) • Where – Raleigh, N.C. (Doak Field) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Andrew Ciencin, Andrew Sanders • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 121-90-1 (1921-2022) • Record at NC State – Clemson leads 47-45 (1935-21) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday – LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 2-2, 5.04 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Whitaker (NCS - 3-2, 3.83) • Saturday – RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 1-3, 4.88) vs. LHP Dominic Fritton (NCS - 2-2, 2.08) • Sunday – LHP Caden Grice (CU - 2-1, 3.64) vs. TBA (NCS) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 5-4 road record, lost to Georgia 5-4 at home on Tuesday night. • The Tigers are averaging 6.7 runs per game and hitting .290 with a .434 slugging percentage, .388 on-base percentage and 61 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.55 ERA, .258 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975. NC STATE OVERVIEW • NC State, who has a 19-4 home record and is averaging 8.4 runs per game, is led by 27th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent. • The Wolfpack defeated Davidson 22-7 after sweeping Florida State. They are hitting .308 and have a 3.89 ERA and .974 fielding percentage. • LuJames Groover III is hitting .345 with seven homers, Eli Serrano III is batting .343 and Justin Lawson has a team-high three saves. QUICK HITS • The three-game series at NC State marks the only three regular-season games the Tigers play in the state of North Carolina in 2023. • A total of 14 Tigers have pitched at least 11.1 innings. • Cam Cannarella leads the Tigers in hits (60). The last time a first-year freshman led Clemson in hits was 2013 (Steven Duggar, 75). OLENCHUK CHANGING FOR THE BETTER • Junior righthander Ty Olenchuk changed his posture and delivery midway through the 2023 season. • He is putting up strong numbers in the second half of the season. • He is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA, .250 opponents’ batting average and 13 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched over 11 relief appearances in 2023. • In his last six appearances, he has allowed only five hits and no runs with eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched. • In his career, he is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA, .267 opponents’ batting average and 59 strikeouts in 68.1 innings pitched over 42 appearances.
