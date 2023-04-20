Tigers head to NC State for weekend series

CU Athletic Communications by

The Tigers travel to the state of North Carolina for the first and only time in the regular season to play at NC State this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who – Clemson (22-16, 6-9 ACC) vs. NC State (25-11, 8-9 ACC) • Best Ranking – CU – NR; NCS – NR • When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.) • Where – Raleigh, N.C. (Doak Field) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Andrew Ciencin, Andrew Sanders • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 121-90-1 (1921-2022) • Record at NC State – Clemson leads 47-45 (1935-21) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday – LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 2-2, 5.04 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Whitaker (NCS - 3-2, 3.83) • Saturday – RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 1-3, 4.88) vs. LHP Dominic Fritton (NCS - 2-2, 2.08) • Sunday – LHP Caden Grice (CU - 2-1, 3.64) vs. TBA (NCS) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 5-4 road record, lost to Georgia 5-4 at home on Tuesday night. • The Tigers are averaging 6.7 runs per game and hitting .290 with a .434 slugging percentage, .388 on-base percentage and 61 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.55 ERA, .258 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975. NC STATE OVERVIEW • NC State, who has a 19-4 home record and is averaging 8.4 runs per game, is led by 27th-year Head Coach Elliott Avent. • The Wolfpack defeated Davidson 22-7 after sweeping Florida State. They are hitting .308 and have a 3.89 ERA and .974 fielding percentage. • LuJames Groover III is hitting .345 with seven homers, Eli Serrano III is batting .343 and Justin Lawson has a team-high three saves. QUICK HITS • The three-game series at NC State marks the only three regular-season games the Tigers play in the state of North Carolina in 2023. • A total of 14 Tigers have pitched at least 11.1 innings. • Cam Cannarella leads the Tigers in hits (60). The last time a first-year freshman led Clemson in hits was 2013 (Steven Duggar, 75). OLENCHUK CHANGING FOR THE BETTER • Junior righthander Ty Olenchuk changed his posture and delivery midway through the 2023 season. • He is putting up strong numbers in the second half of the season. • He is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA, .250 opponents’ batting average and 13 strikeouts in 14.2 innings pitched over 11 relief appearances in 2023. • In his last six appearances, he has allowed only five hits and no runs with eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched. • In his career, he is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA, .267 opponents’ batting average and 59 strikeouts in 68.1 innings pitched over 42 appearances.