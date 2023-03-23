Tigers head to Atlanta for first road series

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Clemson (14-8, 1-2 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (14-7, 3-3 ACC)

• Best Ranking - CU - NR; GAT - NR

• When - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Atlanta, Ga. (Russ Chandler Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - Andy Demetra, Roddy Jones (Friday, Sunday), Bobby Moranda (Saturday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 119-114-3 (1902-2022)

• Record at Georgia Tech - Georgia Tech leads 79-45-2 (1902-2021)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-1, 5.84 ERA) vs. RHP Dawson Brown (GAT - 1-1, 9.97)

• Saturday - LHP Tristan Smith (CU - 0-0, 3.86) vs. RHP Luke Schmolke (GAT - 2-0, 9.64)

• Sunday - LHP Caden Grice (CU - 0-0, 4.00) vs. RHP Jackson Finley (GAT - 1-1, 3.32)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 1-1 road record, defeated Winthrop 8-5 at home on Tuesday and Kennesaw State 6-2 on the road on Wednesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .297 with a .443 slugging percentage, .396 on-base percentage and 51 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.48 ERA, .258 opponents’ batting average and 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .970.

GEORGIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Georgia Tech, who has an 11-3 home record and is averaging 9.0 runs per game, is led by 30th-year Head Coach Danny Hall.

• The Yellow Jackets lost at home 8-5 to Wofford on Tuesday. They are hitting .313 and have a 6.53 ERA and .974 fielding percentage.

• Jake DeLeo is hitting .427 with six homers, Jackson Finley is batting .359 with eight homers and 26 RBIs and Terry Busse has six saves.

QUICK HITS

• Of the 236 games of the series against Georgia Tech, 126 games have been played at Georgia Tech and 81 games have been played at Clemson.

• John Heisman was 1-1 as Clemson's head coach (1901-03) versus Georgia Tech and 14-4-1 as Georgia Tech's head coach (1904-17) versus Clemson.

• Eleven different Tigers have accounted for the team's 14 wins and five different Tigers have accounted for the team's six saves.

GARRIS GARNERING ATTENTION

• Sophomore Reed Garris was a catcher as a freshman in 2022, but has emerged as a dependable reliever in 2023.

• He is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA, .204 opponents' batting average and 19 strikeouts against one walk in 13.1 innings pitched over 10 appearances.

• He has not allowed a homer.

• He is holding opponents to a .174 batting average with runners on base and .100 batting average with runners in scoring position.

• He has only allowed one of eight inherited baserunners to score.