Tigers head to Atlanta for first road series
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers travel to Atlanta for their first ACC road series of the season against Georgia Tech.
SERIES SETUP • Who - Clemson (14-8, 1-2 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (14-7, 3-3 ACC) • Best Ranking - CU - NR; GAT - NR • When - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.) • Where - Atlanta, Ga. (Russ Chandler Stadium) • Watch - ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers - Andy Demetra, Roddy Jones (Friday, Sunday), Bobby Moranda (Saturday) • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record - Clemson leads 119-114-3 (1902-2022) • Record at Georgia Tech - Georgia Tech leads 79-45-2 (1902-2021) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday - RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 0-1, 5.84 ERA) vs. RHP Dawson Brown (GAT - 1-1, 9.97) • Saturday - LHP Tristan Smith (CU - 0-0, 3.86) vs. RHP Luke Schmolke (GAT - 2-0, 9.64) • Sunday - LHP Caden Grice (CU - 0-0, 4.00) vs. RHP Jackson Finley (GAT - 1-1, 3.32) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 1-1 road record, defeated Winthrop 8-5 at home on Tuesday and Kennesaw State 6-2 on the road on Wednesday. • The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .297 with a .443 slugging percentage, .396 on-base percentage and 51 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.48 ERA, .258 opponents’ batting average and 2.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .970. GEORGIA TECH OVERVIEW • Georgia Tech, who has an 11-3 home record and is averaging 9.0 runs per game, is led by 30th-year Head Coach Danny Hall. • The Yellow Jackets lost at home 8-5 to Wofford on Tuesday. They are hitting .313 and have a 6.53 ERA and .974 fielding percentage. • Jake DeLeo is hitting .427 with six homers, Jackson Finley is batting .359 with eight homers and 26 RBIs and Terry Busse has six saves. QUICK HITS • Of the 236 games of the series against Georgia Tech, 126 games have been played at Georgia Tech and 81 games have been played at Clemson. • John Heisman was 1-1 as Clemson's head coach (1901-03) versus Georgia Tech and 14-4-1 as Georgia Tech's head coach (1904-17) versus Clemson. • Eleven different Tigers have accounted for the team's 14 wins and five different Tigers have accounted for the team's six saves. GARRIS GARNERING ATTENTION • Sophomore Reed Garris was a catcher as a freshman in 2022, but has emerged as a dependable reliever in 2023. • He is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA, .204 opponents' batting average and 19 strikeouts against one walk in 13.1 innings pitched over 10 appearances. • He has not allowed a homer. • He is holding opponents to a .174 batting average with runners on base and .100 batting average with runners in scoring position. • He has only allowed one of eight inherited baserunners to score.
