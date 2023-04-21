CLEMSON BASEBALL

Tigers dominate Wolfpack to take game one in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. – Billy Amick went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and five RBIs and Ethan Darden pitched 6.0 strong innings to propel Clemson to a 10-2 victory over NC State at Doak Field on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 23-16 overall and 7-9 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 25-12 overall and 8-10 in ACC play.

In the top of the first inning, Amick crushed a three-run homer, then the Wolfpack scored a run on a groundout in the bottom of the first inning. Cooper Ingle slapped a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 10 games in the third inning, then Benjamin Blackwell lined a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning. Cam Cannarella followed with a deep flyball that fell to score another run, giving Clemson a 7-1 lead.

In the sixth inning, Blackwell laced a run-scoring single, then Amick belted a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, his second long ball of the game and sixth of the season. NC State scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning thanks to Clemson’s first two balks of the season.

Darden (3-2) earned the win by matching his career high for innings pitched. He gave up eight hits, one run and no walks with three strikeouts. NC State starter Logan Whitaker (3-3) suffered the loss, as he surrendered 10 hits, eight runs (seven earned) and no walks with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


