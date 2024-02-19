Tigers continue homestand with Blue Hose

The No. 8 Tigers continue their homestand by hosting Presbyterian on Tuesday afternoon. GAME SETUP • Who – Presbyterian (4-0) vs. Clemson (3-0) • Best Ranking – PRE – NR; CU – No. 8 NCBWA • When – Tuesday (4 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – Tim Bourret, William Qualkinbush • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 67-23 (1906-2023) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 42-10 (1907-2023) STARTING PITCHERS • RHP Sean Hollister (PRE) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 3-0 home record, swept Xavier in three home games to start the season by a combined score of 33-13. • The Tigers are averaging 11.0 runs per game and hitting .376 with a .604 slugging percentage, .515 on-base percentage and no steals. • The pitching staff has a 3.33 ERA, .179 opponents’ batting average and 2.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .963. PRESBYTERIAN OVERVIEW • Presbyterian, who has an 0-0 road record and is averaging 14.5 runs per game, is led by 20th-year Head Coach Elton Pollock. • The Blue Hose swept St. Peter’s in four home games last weekend. They are hitting .424 and have a 2.40 ERA and .957 fielding percentage. • Brody Fahr is 11-for-15 (.733) with 10 RBIs, Joel Dragoo has four homers and 14 RBIs and Ryan Ouzts has two homers and 11 RBIs. QUICK HITS • Clemson has swept its three-game opening series each of the last five seasons (2020-24). • Clemson had 69 batters reach base via a hit, walk or hit-by-pitch in 24 innings at the plate against Xavier last weekend. • Feb. 20 marks the earliest date that Clemson and Presbyterian have met. Tuesday’s game is the 91st all-time meeting. POLLS • Clemson is ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation by NCBWA this week, its second weekly ranking in a row in 2024. • Clemson was ranked in the top 25 of at least one poll in each of the last eight weeks in 2023. It has a current streak of 10 weeks in a row. • The Tigers have been ranked in at least one weekly poll every year since 1987, when Clemson began tracking weekly polls. CANNARELLA CAN • Sophomore outfielder Cam Cannarella has picked up in 2024 where he left off in 2023, when he was ACC Freshman-of-the-Year. • Cannarella is hitting .538 with a double, five RBIs, four runs and a .625 on-base percentage in three games. • He has hit safely in all three games in 2024 and has an active 12-game hitting streak dating to 2023. • He has an active 20-game on-base streak dating to 2023. • In his career, he is hitting .395 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 52 RBIs and 76 runs in 62 games. • In his career, he has a .563 slugging percentage, .471 on-base percentage and 24 steals. • He has reached base via a hit or walk in 60 of his 62 games in his career.