Tigers complete season series with Coastal in top-10 battle

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers conclude the season series with No. 8 Coastal Carolina with a Wednesday night game in Conway. GAME SETUP • Who - Clemson (31-17) vs. Coastal Carolina (30-16) • Best Ranking - CU - No. 10 Perfect Game; CCU - No. 8 Baseball America, D1Baseball, Perfect Game • When - Wednesday (6 p.m.) • Where - Conway, S.C. (Springs Brooks Stadium) • Watch - ESPN+ • Video Announcer - Joe Catenacci • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record - Clemson leads 48-12 (1986-23) • Record at Coastal Carolina - Clemson leads 11-5 (1986-22) STARTING PITCHERS • LHP Tristan Smith (CU) vs. RHP Will Smith (CCU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 10-5 road record, swept No. 22 Louisville in three home games last weekend and have won nine of its last 10 games. • The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .298 with a .449 slugging percentage, .393 on-base percentage and 69 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.42 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975. COASTAL CAROLINA OVERVIEW • Coastal Carolina, who has a 19-9 home record and is averaging 9.4 runs per game, is led by 28th-year Head Coach Gary Gilmore. • The Chanticleers won two of three games over App State last weekend. They are hitting .306 and have a 6.30 ERA and .970 fielding percentage. • Payton Eeles is hitting .366 with 30 steals, Derek Bender leads the team in homers (14) and RBIs (65) and Teddy Sharkey has six saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson totaled 15 hits in its 16-6 win over No. 17 Coastal Carolina in seven innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on April 4, 2023. • Clemson has won nine of its last 10 games and 14 of its last 17 games. • Seven Tigers have contributed to the team's 12 saves in 2023. BERTRAM ADDING LEADERSHIP • Senior Riley Bertram transferred to Clemson after four years at Michigan, including one (2019) when he played in the College World Series. • He has been the everyday starter at second base in the 2023 season and has been one of the team's best leaders. • The switch-hitter is batting .257 with eight doubles, 27 RBIs, 26 runs, a .365 on-base percentage and 10 steals in 48 games. • He is one of two Tigers to play and start every game. • He has a .976 fielding percentage, committing only five errors. • He is hitting .284 with a .385 on-base percentage and five steals in 24 ACC regular-season games. • He is hitting .389 in the last nine games.