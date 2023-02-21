CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson breaks a 7th-inning tie to win 9-5 over Charlotte. (Clemson athletics photo)
Clemson breaks a 7th-inning tie to win 9-5 over Charlotte. (Clemson athletics photo)

Tigers break through in seventh inning to top 49ers
by - 2023 Feb 21, Tue 19:34

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the seventh inning in their 9-5 victory over Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The 49ers (3-2) grabbed the game’s first lead in the second inning on Brandon Stahlman’s two-out, run-scoring single. Austin Knight crushed a solo homer in the third inning to double their lead, then the Tigers (4-0) responded with four runs in the fourth inning, capped by Jacob Jarrell’s two-out, two-run homer, his second of the season.

In the top of the sixth inning, Charlotte took advantage of a leadoff hit-by-pitch, three singles and an error to take the lead with three runs, but the Tigers responded again to tie the score 5-5 on Benjamin Blackwell’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Clemson regained the lead in the seventh inning when Caden Grice ripped a run-scoring double, then Blake Wright followed with a two-run single. Two batters later, Blackwell laced a run-scoring triple.

Reliever B.J. Bailey (1-0) earned the win in his first career appearance, while Aubrey Gillentine (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting UCF in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers break through in seventh inning to top 49ers
Tigers break through in seventh inning to top 49ers
Tigers seek rebound hosting Syracuse
Tigers seek rebound hosting Syracuse
Former Clemson QB selected in USFL draft first round
Former Clemson QB selected in USFL draft first round
Clemson's Valerie Cagle earns ACC player of the week honors
Clemson's Valerie Cagle earns ACC player of the week honors
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest