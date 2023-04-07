CLEMSON BASEBALL

Ethan Darden pitched five scoreless innings in his first ACC start. (Clemson athletics photo)
Ethan Darden pitched five scoreless innings in his first ACC start. (Clemson athletics photo)

Tigers bounce back, dominate Seminoles to even series
by - 2023 Apr 7, Fri 20:25

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Ethan Darden pitched 5.0 scoreless innings in his first career ACC start to lead Clemson to an 8-1 victory over Florida State at Dick Howser Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 18-14 overall and 3-8 in the ACC. The Seminoles dropped to 13-17 overall and 4-10 in ACC play.

Darden (2-1) earned the win by allowing just four hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Seminole starter Conner Whittaker (3-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, five runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.

Florida native Blake Wright laced a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning to score the game’s first run, then Wright picked off a runner at third base with one out in the fifth inning on a hidden-ball trick. Wright ripped another run-scoring single in the sixth inning to double Clemson’s lead. Later in the frame, Riley Bertram executed a double-squeeze bunt to score two runs, giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead.

Back-to-back doubles by Will Taylor and Caden Grace in the eighth inning plated a run, then Wright added a run-scoring single, his third of the game, in the frame. Wright then came around to score on a two-out wild pitch. Cam Cannarella belted a solo homer, his third of the year, in the ninth inning to extend his on-base streak to 29 games.

The series concludes Saturday at 11 a.m. on ACC Network Extra.


Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers bounce back, dominate Seminoles to even series
Tigers bounce back, dominate Seminoles to even series
Lette­r from Clemson police after false active shooter prank
Lette­r from Clemson police after false active shooter prank
No. 6 Seminoles sweep No. 4 Tigers
No. 6 Seminoles sweep No. 4 Tigers
PFF ranks Dabo Swinney fourth among college football's top head coaches
PFF ranks Dabo Swinney fourth among college football's top head coaches
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest