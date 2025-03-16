sports_baseball
Cam Cannarella reached 200 career hits in the game. (Clemson athletics graphic)
Cam Cannarella reached 200 career hits in the game. (Clemson athletics graphic)

Tigers' 17-game win streak snapped as Irish take game three
CU Athletic Communications - Sunday, March 16 2025

CLEMSON, S.C. - Notre Dame only allowed three of 16 baserunners to score and turned three key double plays in its 7-3 victory over No. 4 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Irish improved to 11-6 overall and 1-5 in the ACC, while the Tigers, who won the series 2-1, dropped to 19-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play. The loss snapped Clemson’s 17-game winning streak.

Jared Zimbardo led off the game with a homer for Notre Dame’s first lead of the series, then Estevan Moreno laced a two-run homer later in the frame. The Fighting Irish added two unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning to build a 5-0 lead, then Andrew Ciufo ripped a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Fighting Irish added to their lead in the sixth inning with two runs, keyed by Zimbardo’s run-scoring single, to take a 7-1 lead. In the seventh inning, Josh Paino flared a run-scoring single, then Collin Priest lofted a sacrifice fly.

Chase Van Ameyde (1-0) earned the win by tossing 2.1 innings in relief with four strikeouts. Tiger starter Justin LeGuernic (0-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up three runs on two hits in 0.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting The Citadel in a two-game midweek series, beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Tigers host Bulldogs in midweek series
Tigers host Bulldogs in midweek series
Clemson ace named ACC pitcher of the week
Clemson ace named ACC pitcher of the week
Tiger athlete earns All-ACC honor
Tiger athlete earns All-ACC honor
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts