Tigers' 17-game win streak snapped as Irish take game three

CLEMSON, S.C. - Notre Dame only allowed three of 16 baserunners to score and turned three key double plays in its 7-3 victory over No. 4 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Fighting Irish improved to 11-6 overall and 1-5 in the ACC, while the Tigers, who won the series 2-1, dropped to 19-2 overall and 2-1 in ACC play. The loss snapped Clemson’s 17-game winning streak. Jared Zimbardo led off the game with a homer for Notre Dame’s first lead of the series, then Estevan Moreno laced a two-run homer later in the frame. The Fighting Irish added two unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning to build a 5-0 lead, then Andrew Ciufo ripped a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Fighting Irish added to their lead in the sixth inning with two runs, keyed by Zimbardo’s run-scoring single, to take a 7-1 lead. In the seventh inning, Josh Paino flared a run-scoring single, then Collin Priest lofted a sacrifice fly. Chase Van Ameyde (1-0) earned the win by tossing 2.1 innings in relief with four strikeouts. Tiger starter Justin LeGuernic (0-2) suffered the loss, as he gave up three runs on two hits in 0.2 innings pitched. The Tigers continue their homestand by hosting The Citadel in a two-game midweek series, beginning Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.