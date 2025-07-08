Three Clemson prospects make ESPN's final MLB draft rankings

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

ESPN released a final Top 250 MLB draft prospects ranking ahead of this weekend's selections, where three prospects with Clemson ties made the cut. All-American center fielder Cam Cannarella leads the way at No. 27 overall, and is the lone 2025 Tiger on the list. Shortstop signee Dax Kilby (Newnan HS, Ga.) is right after him at No. 28. Western Kentucky outfielder transfer commit Ryan Wideman appears later at No. 205. Wideman, despite his Clemson legacy ties, making it to Clemson fall ball would be "a miracle" given his tools, Baseball America's Pete Flaherty told TigerNet last month in an exclusive interview. Cannarella said his goodbyes to Clemson on social media shortly after the Tigers' elimination from the NCAA Tournament. Bleacher Report has Cannarella sticking just inside the 27-pick first round to Cleveland. "MLB Pipeline referred to the 21-year-old as 'a no-doubt center fielder who covers plenty of ground.' He also hit .353 with 22 doubles and 52 RBI in 61 games for the Clemson Tigers during his junior season. It's hard not to like his overall profile," B/R's Tim Kelly said. "Cannarella could co-exist with Steven Kwan in the outfield, but the more likely scenario is he would help to replace the multi-time All-Star if the Guardians trade him as he gets more expensive later in the arbitration process." MLB.com has Cannarella coming off the board a few picks later to Milwaukee at No. 32. That outlook has Kilby going No. 42 overall to Tampa as well. The first three rounds of the MLB draft will be on Sunday starting at 6 p.m. in Atlanta (ESPN and MLB Network), with rounds 4-20 finishing things up on Monday starting at 11:30 a.m. (MLB.com).

