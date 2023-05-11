CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson has won 10 of its last 11 games and looks poised to host a first NCAA regional since 2018.
Streaking Tigers head to Virginia Tech
by - 2023 May 11, Thu 14:36

The Tigers continue their road trip with their final three regular-season road games at Virginia Tech.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (32-17, 14-10 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (29-16, 11-12 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – No. 10 Perfect Game; VAT – NR

• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (7 p.m.), Sunday (3 p.m.)

• Where – Blacksburg, Va. (English Field)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday), ACC Network (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers – Bailey Angle (Friday), Andrew Wells (Friday), Ariya Massoudi (Saturday, Sunday), Devon Travis (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 49-26-2 (1902-2022)

• Record at Virginia Tech – Tied 15-15-1 (1916-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 3-2, 5.05 ERA) vs. TBA (VAT - started senior RHP Anthony Arguelles last Saturday, 3-1, 4.35 ERA)

• Saturday – RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 1-4, 4.52) vs. TBA (VAT - started sophomore RHP Drue Hackenberg last Saturday, 5-5, 4.89 ERA)

• Sunday – LHP Caden Grice (CU - 5-1, 3.42) vs. TBA (VAT - was TBD going into last weekend and they started freshman RHP Griffin Stieg Sunday before the game was called early for weather, 0-0, 7.63)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 11-5 road record, defeated No. 8 Coastal Carolina 13-6 on the road on Wednesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .298 with a .451 slugging percentage, .394 on-base percentage and 70 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.45 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

VIRGINIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Virginia Tech, who has a 21-7 home record and is averaging 9.2 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach John Szefc.

• The Hokies defeated Liberty 14-1 on the road on Wednesday. They are hitting .302 and have a 5.25 ERA and .983 fielding percentage.

• Jack Hurley is hitting .342 with 16 homers and 45 RBIs, and Garrett Michel is batting .336 with 10 homers and 41 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has won 10 of its last 11 games and 15 of its last 18 games.

• Clemson has won five ACC series in a row, the first time the Tigers have done that in one season since 2017, when they won the first five.

• Clemson is 29-8 when totaling at least as many hits as the opposition.

GRADUATES

• Six Tigers received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies in Littlejohn Coliseum on May 11.

Ryan Ammons, Nick Clayton, Nick Hoffmann and Rob Hughes earned their bachelor’s degrees.

Benjamin Blackwell and Tyler Corbitt earned their master’s degrees.

Riley Bertram, Jackson Lindley and Willie Weiss earned their certificates.

