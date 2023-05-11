Streaking Tigers head to Virginia Tech

The Tigers continue their road trip with their final three regular-season road games at Virginia Tech. SERIES SETUP • Who – Clemson (32-17, 14-10 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (29-16, 11-12 ACC) • Best Ranking – CU – No. 10 Perfect Game; VAT – NR • When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (7 p.m.), Sunday (3 p.m.) • Where – Blacksburg, Va. (English Field) • Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday), ACC Network (Saturday, Sunday) • Video Announcers – Bailey Angle (Friday), Andrew Wells (Friday), Ariya Massoudi (Saturday, Sunday), Devon Travis (Saturday, Sunday) • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 49-26-2 (1902-2022) • Record at Virginia Tech – Tied 15-15-1 (1916-2019) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday – LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 3-2, 5.05 ERA) vs. TBA (VAT - started senior RHP Anthony Arguelles last Saturday, 3-1, 4.35 ERA) • Saturday – RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 1-4, 4.52) vs. TBA (VAT - started sophomore RHP Drue Hackenberg last Saturday, 5-5, 4.89 ERA) • Sunday – LHP Caden Grice (CU - 5-1, 3.42) vs. TBA (VAT - was TBD going into last weekend and they started freshman RHP Griffin Stieg Sunday before the game was called early for weather, 0-0, 7.63) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has an 11-5 road record, defeated No. 8 Coastal Carolina 13-6 on the road on Wednesday. • The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .298 with a .451 slugging percentage, .394 on-base percentage and 70 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.45 ERA, .249 opponents’ batting average and 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976. VIRGINIA TECH OVERVIEW • Virginia Tech, who has a 21-7 home record and is averaging 9.2 runs per game, is led by sixth-year Head Coach John Szefc. • The Hokies defeated Liberty 14-1 on the road on Wednesday. They are hitting .302 and have a 5.25 ERA and .983 fielding percentage. • Jack Hurley is hitting .342 with 16 homers and 45 RBIs, and Garrett Michel is batting .336 with 10 homers and 41 RBIs. QUICK HITS • Clemson has won 10 of its last 11 games and 15 of its last 18 games. • Clemson has won five ACC series in a row, the first time the Tigers have done that in one season since 2017, when they won the first five. • Clemson is 29-8 when totaling at least as many hits as the opposition. GRADUATES • Six Tigers received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies in Littlejohn Coliseum on May 11. • Ryan Ammons, Nick Clayton, Nick Hoffmann and Rob Hughes earned their bachelor’s degrees. • Benjamin Blackwell and Tyler Corbitt earned their master’s degrees. • Riley Bertram, Jackson Lindley and Willie Weiss earned their certificates.

