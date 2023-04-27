Streaking Tigers head to No. 11 Boston College

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (26-16, 9-9 ACC) vs. Boston College (28-12, 12-9 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; BOC – No. 11 D1Baseball

• When – Friday (5:30 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Brighton, Mass. (Harrington Athletics Village)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Eric Gallanty, Justin Gallanty (Friday), Luis Sanchez (Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 42-10 (2006-22)

• Record at Boston College – Clemson leads 20-4 (2006-21)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 3-2, 4.46 ERA) vs. RHP Henry Leake (BOC - 3-3, 6.30)

• Saturday – RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 1-3, 5.12) vs. RHP Chris Flynn (BOC - 6-1, 3.66)

• Sunday – LHP Caden Grice (CU - 3-1, 4.04) vs. RHP John West (BOC - 1-3, 6.88)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 8-4 road record, defeated Kennesaw State 15-5 in seven innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .300 with a .452 slugging percentage, .395 on-base percentage and 63 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.57 ERA, .257 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

BOSTON COLLEGE OVERVIEW

• Boston College, who has a 8-5 home record and is averaging 6.7 runs per game, is led by 13th-year Head Coach Mike Gambino.

• The Eagles defeated UMass Lowell 9-3 at home on Wednesday. They are hitting .277 and have a 5.48 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.

• Barry Walsh is hitting .321, Cameron Leary has 10 homers, Joe Vetrano has nine homers and Andrew Roman has a team-high eight saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 58-for-153 (.379) with 42 runs, 10 doubles, eight homers and a .601 slugging percentage in the last four games.

• Clemson is 9-2 in its last 11 games and has won six straight road games, the longest active streak by a Power Five Conference team.

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 17-9 record, eight saves, a 4.16 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 221 strikeouts in 205.1 innings pitched.

TALLENT ADDS DEPTH IN LONG RELIEF

• Sophomore righthander Casey Tallent has been a consistent long reliever in 2023.

• He is 1-0 with a save, 2.35 ERA, .237 opponents’ batting average and 14 strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched over 10 appearances in 2023.

• He is holding opponents to .105 with runners in scoring position.

• In his nine relief appearances, he is 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched.

• He missed four weeks due to injury from late March to early April.

• In his career, he is 2-0 with a save, 3.26 ERA, .241 opponents’ batting average and 36 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched over 25 outings.