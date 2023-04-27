CLEMSON BASEBALL

Caden Grice is excelling on the mound and at the plate as the Tigers' NCAA Tournament chances have increased lately. (Clemson athletics photo)
Caden Grice is excelling on the mound and at the plate as the Tigers' NCAA Tournament chances have increased lately. (Clemson athletics photo)

Streaking Tigers head to No. 11 Boston College
by - 2023 Apr 27, Thu 12:48

The Tigers travel north to play at No. 11 Boston College this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (26-16, 9-9 ACC) vs. Boston College (28-12, 12-9 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; BOC – No. 11 D1Baseball

• When – Friday (5:30 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Brighton, Mass. (Harrington Athletics Village)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Eric Gallanty, Justin Gallanty (Friday), Luis Sanchez (Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 42-10 (2006-22)

• Record at Boston College – Clemson leads 20-4 (2006-21)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 3-2, 4.46 ERA) vs. RHP Henry Leake (BOC - 3-3, 6.30)

• Saturday – RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 1-3, 5.12) vs. RHP Chris Flynn (BOC - 6-1, 3.66)

• Sunday – LHP Caden Grice (CU - 3-1, 4.04) vs. RHP John West (BOC - 1-3, 6.88)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 8-4 road record, defeated Kennesaw State 15-5 in seven innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.0 runs per game and hitting .300 with a .452 slugging percentage, .395 on-base percentage and 63 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.57 ERA, .257 opponents’ batting average and 2.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

BOSTON COLLEGE OVERVIEW

• Boston College, who has a 8-5 home record and is averaging 6.7 runs per game, is led by 13th-year Head Coach Mike Gambino.

• The Eagles defeated UMass Lowell 9-3 at home on Wednesday. They are hitting .277 and have a 5.48 ERA and .979 fielding percentage.

• Barry Walsh is hitting .321, Cameron Leary has 10 homers, Joe Vetrano has nine homers and Andrew Roman has a team-high eight saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is 58-for-153 (.379) with 42 runs, 10 doubles, eight homers and a .601 slugging percentage in the last four games.

• Clemson is 9-2 in its last 11 games and has won six straight road games, the longest active streak by a Power Five Conference team.

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 17-9 record, eight saves, a 4.16 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 221 strikeouts in 205.1 innings pitched.

TALLENT ADDS DEPTH IN LONG RELIEF

• Sophomore righthander Casey Tallent has been a consistent long reliever in 2023.

• He is 1-0 with a save, 2.35 ERA, .237 opponents’ batting average and 14 strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched over 10 appearances in 2023.

• He is holding opponents to .105 with runners in scoring position.

• In his nine relief appearances, he is 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched.

• He missed four weeks due to injury from late March to early April.

• In his career, he is 2-0 with a save, 3.26 ERA, .241 opponents’ batting average and 36 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched over 25 outings.

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
DJ Uiagalelei’s father "truly grateful" to Clemson
DJ Uiagalelei’s father "truly grateful" to Clemson
Clemson intersection will be renovated to help traffic flow
Clemson intersection will be renovated to help traffic flow
Streaking Tigers head to No. 11 Boston College
Streaking Tigers head to No. 11 Boston College
ESPN lead NFL draft analysts agree one Tiger goes in final first round prediction
ESPN lead NFL draft analysts agree one Tiger goes in final first round prediction
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week