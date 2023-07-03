Clemson has first MLB All-Star Game selection since 1994

Spencer Strider is Clemson's first MLB All-Star Game selection since 1994

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Former Tiger and current Atlanta Brave righthander Spencer Strider was selected to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, announced Sunday. Strider is the first former Tiger to make an All-Star Game roster since 1994, when lefthander Jimmy Key, who was a four-time MLB All-Star, was selected to the All-Star Game for the second year in a row as a member of the New York Yankees. Strider joined Key and Billy O’Dell, who was a two-time MLB All-Star (1958,59), as the three Tigers to make an All-Star Game. In 2023, Strider reached 100 strikeouts in only 61.0 innings pitched, the fastest pitcher to reach triple-digit strikeouts in MLB history. He also leads the majors in strikeouts (155) and strikeouts per nine innings pitched (14.19). Strider is 10-2 with a 3.66 ERA, .208 opponents’ batting average and has allowed only 33 walks in 98.1 innings pitched over 17 starts. Strider, who finished second in the voting for 2022 National League Rookie-of-the-Year, is 22-7 with a 3.10 ERA and 357 strikeouts in 232.1 innings pitched over 50 appearances (37 starts) in three MLB seasons. The Knoxville, Tenn. native was a freshman All-American at Clemson in 2018 by amassing a 5-2 record, save, 4.76 ERA and team-high 70 strikeouts in 51.0 innings pitched over 22 appearances (six starts). He suffered an injury that forced him to miss the 2019 season, then made four starts and totaled 19 strikeouts in 12.0 innings pitched during the shortened 2020 season. The three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member was drafted in the fourth round by the Braves after the 2020 season. In his first minor league season in 2021, he played at every level of the Braves organization before making his MLB debut with the Braves on Oct. 1, 2021. The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 11 at 8 p.m. at Seattle.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now