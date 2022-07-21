Report: Top Clemson signee agrees to deal with Rangers

|
Report: Top Clemson signee Brock Porter agrees to deal with Rangers
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported Thursday evening that Clemson baseball will indeed lose its top signee to the pros.
Star right-handed pitcher Brock Porter is reported to have agreed to a deal of close to $4 million after a fourth-round selection earlier this week.
Porter was a two-time state Gatorade Player of the Year and three-time state champion and he earned National Gatorade Player of the Year this last campaign.
The slot value for the 109th overall pick is $560,000, but the Rangers would be using bonus pool money to pay Porter like a first-rounder.
He was rated the No. 7 overall prospect by Baseball America and the No. 11 overall prospect by MLB.com going into the draft.
Clemson sophomore pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert is a current Tiger who is headed to the pros already as well with the New York Yankees.
Rangers have a deal with Michigan HS pitcher Brock Porter for close to $4M (a bit under 4), well over slot for pick 109. It’s a coup for Texas. They were able to do that by getting Kumar Rocker for an under-slot $5.3M at No. 3 overall. Porter was ranked 7th by Baseball America.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 21, 2022