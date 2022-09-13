Top instate outfielder commits to Clemson

Devin Parks Outfielder

Height: 6-1 Weight: 175 Hometown: Fort Mill, SC (Legion Collegiate HS) Class: 2023 6-1175Fort Mill, SC (Legion Collegiate HS)2023

Fort Mill, South Carolina 2023 outfielder prospect Devin Parks announced a commitment to Clemson baseball on Tuesday.

"I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," Parks said on social media. "I just want to take a minute to thank God for giving me the ability to be the person and baseball player I am today, my family for all of the effort, love, and support, everyone of my coaches for pushing me to be the person and baseball player I am today, and my teammates for grinding with me on such an amazing journey!"

Prep Baseball Report has him rated as the No. 3 prospect in the state of South Carolina and the top outfielder.

Perfect Game profiled his game last year: "Medium frame with athletic, projectable build; ran 60 yard dash in 7.06 seconds. Hits from even-based stance with high hands and back elbow, simple swing that is short to the ball with quick hands, middle-pull approach, creates good lift, performed well in game, quality power projection as well. Worked out in the outfield, shows athleticism moving to and through the ball, fields cleanly and maintains momentum, whippy arm with real strength, clocked up to 86 mph on throws. Also pitched and performed well..."

More reviews and highlights below:

The updated SC 2023 UPDATED Rankings. Talented class across the board!



Full Rankings release coming tomorrow night‼️ pic.twitter.com/vwmHDYx5kt — PBR South Carolina (@PBR_SC) September 5, 2022

Devin Parks (23, @LegionCollegia1, Uncommitted) with a linedrive single up the middle. Ran a 6.71 60 and threw 90 MPH from the outfield at yesterday’s showcase. pic.twitter.com/ADPLVCwBNU — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) August 14, 2022

#Uncommitted ‘23 OF Devin Parks (@LegionCollegia1; @_SCPanthers) found the sweet spot a few times today, nothing to show.



Quick twitch athlete that generates quickness and aggressiveness with his hands, all fields power. Up to 89 from OF.



Loud tools.#SCTPG22 @PBR_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/DVbDT6vOVd — PBR South Carolina (@PBR_SC) August 4, 2022

Devin Parks (2023 OF @Devinparks_25 @SCPanthers5 @LegionCollegia1) one of the top uncommitted players in the state shows of his advanced hit tool. Had a 2B earlier in the game with a 102.7 EV 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/avcU0gC3cZ — PBR South Carolina (@PBR_SC) July 25, 2022

‘23 OF Devin Parks(@_SCPanthers) electric factory looks to attack 0-0. Love natural downward plane of knob led path created by balanced bottom hand. Levels out late w/ good lag, hands close 2 body start to finish. Front arm shrink+core turn barrel violently! + run!!No. 4 in SC! pic.twitter.com/jkWXIzqdwL — Justin Goetz (@JGoetzPBR) July 22, 2022