Devin Parks is Clemson's latest announced baseball commitment and he's rated as the top outfielder in South Carolina.
Top instate outfielder commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Sep 13, Tue 17:24
Devin Parks - Outfielder
Height: 6-1   Weight: 175   Hometown: Fort Mill, SC (Legion Collegiate HS)   Class: 2023

Fort Mill, South Carolina 2023 outfielder prospect Devin Parks announced a commitment to Clemson baseball on Tuesday.

"I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," Parks said on social media. "I just want to take a minute to thank God for giving me the ability to be the person and baseball player I am today, my family for all of the effort, love, and support, everyone of my coaches for pushing me to be the person and baseball player I am today, and my teammates for grinding with me on such an amazing journey!"

Prep Baseball Report has him rated as the No. 3 prospect in the state of South Carolina and the top outfielder.

Perfect Game profiled his game last year: "Medium frame with athletic, projectable build; ran 60 yard dash in 7.06 seconds. Hits from even-based stance with high hands and back elbow, simple swing that is short to the ball with quick hands, middle-pull approach, creates good lift, performed well in game, quality power projection as well. Worked out in the outfield, shows athleticism moving to and through the ball, fields cleanly and maintains momentum, whippy arm with real strength, clocked up to 86 mph on throws. Also pitched and performed well..."

More reviews and highlights below:

