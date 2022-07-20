CLEMSON RECRUITING

Tigers flip another top former Michigan commit
by - 2022 Jul 20, Wed 23:07
Jarren Purify - Shortstop
Height: 5-11   Weight: 160   Hometown: Detroit, MI (University Liggett HS)   Class: 2023

2023 Detroit, Michigan shortstop Jarren Purify announced a commitment to Clemson, another former Wolverines pledge joining Erik Bakich with the Tigers.

"I am very excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University to further my academic and baseball career," Purify said.

He is rated a 9.5 out of 10 on Perfect Game.

Purify is a seventh former Michigan pledge to flip to Clemson in the last month.

Purify scouting report from Perfect Game: "Excellent lateral agility with very good balance and body control. Advanced defender at shortstop with a very good arm recorded up to 89 mph across the diamond. Right-handed hitter with an even and slightly open stance. Smooth, on plane swing with lots of line drive contact. Good carry and backspin with a very fluid swing. Hard contact to the middle of the field with very good hand-eye coordination. Great student."

