Tigers flip another top former Michigan commit

Jarren Purify Shortstop

Height: 5-11 Weight: 160 Hometown: Detroit, MI (University Liggett HS) Class: 2023 5-11160Detroit, MI (University Liggett HS)2023

2023 Detroit, Michigan shortstop Jarren Purify announced a commitment to Clemson, another former Wolverines pledge joining Erik Bakich with the Tigers.

"I am very excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University to further my academic and baseball career," Purify said.

He is rated a 9.5 out of 10 on Perfect Game.

Purify is a seventh former Michigan pledge to flip to Clemson in the last month.

Purify scouting report from Perfect Game: "Excellent lateral agility with very good balance and body control. Advanced defender at shortstop with a very good arm recorded up to 89 mph across the diamond. Right-handed hitter with an even and slightly open stance. Smooth, on plane swing with lots of line drive contact. Good carry and backspin with a very fluid swing. Hard contact to the middle of the field with very good hand-eye coordination. Great student."

I am very excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University to further my academic and baseball career??????#GoTigers #clemsonfamily pic.twitter.com/zHUgRB2MA7 — Jarren Purify (@JarrenPurify) July 21, 2022

?? @umichbaseball Commit, '23 Jarren Purify, plans to be around a very long time. pic.twitter.com/fjcoU2JtVW — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) January 30, 2022

Very blessed to receive and invitation to this years MLB PDP League Event. Lots of top talent. Can’t wait to compete with great athletes!?? pic.twitter.com/TywWtdCY7h — Jarren Purify (@JarrenPurify) May 8, 2022