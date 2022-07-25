CLEMSON RECRUITING
Logan Struk joins Clemson's 2025 baseball class.
Logan Struk joins Clemson's 2025 baseball class.

Talented in-state OF commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jul 25, Mon 18:23
Logan Struk - Outfielder
Height: 6-5   Weight: 195   Hometown: Charleston, SC (Oceanside Collegiate HS)   Class: 2025

Oceanside Collegiate Academy (SC) 2025 outfielder Logan Struk announced a Clemson commitment on Monday.

"I am extremely honored and blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson university to further my academic and baseball career," Struk said on Instagram. "I want to thank all the coaches who have helped me along the way, and I want to personally thank all of my family and friends who have supported me from the start. Go Tigers!!!"

He has been rated as a top-10 prospect in the state for the 2025 class.

More on Struk:

