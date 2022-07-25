Talented in-state OF commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Logan Struk Outfielder

Height: 6-5 Weight: 195 Hometown: Charleston, SC (Oceanside Collegiate HS) Class: 2025 6-5195Charleston, SC (Oceanside Collegiate HS)2025

Oceanside Collegiate Academy (SC) 2025 outfielder Logan Struk announced a Clemson commitment on Monday.

"I am extremely honored and blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson university to further my academic and baseball career," Struk said on Instagram. "I want to thank all the coaches who have helped me along the way, and I want to personally thank all of my family and friends who have supported me from the start. Go Tigers!!!"

He has been rated as a top-10 prospect in the state for the 2025 class.

More on Struk:

Thank you @PBR_SC @PrepBaseballNC @SammyEsposito41 for a great day at the border battle. Proud of best exit velo, top three bat speed and top outfield velo for classes 2023-2025. @TheClubhouseCT pic.twitter.com/Ew6tkbJcGA — Logan Struk (@LoganStruk) June 22, 2022

Logan Struk (‘25 CT) gets a hold of a fastball and drives it off the wall for his second double of the day! #NewEngWWBA @PG_Uncommitted @PG_Tourney pic.twitter.com/mkg1JzbWfC — PG_NewEngland (@PG_NewEngland) June 18, 2022

2025 OF Logan Struk has some serious pop! Advanced swing mechanics and strong 6’4 frame. Hit one out to left and drove the ball to all fields with authority. Someone to keep an eye on here. pic.twitter.com/1Xg79sCZJv — Prep Baseball Report New England (@PBR_NewEngland) July 28, 2021