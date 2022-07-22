Talented in-state left-hander Jacob McGovern commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Jacob McGovern LH Pitcher

Height: 6-2 Weight: 194 Hometown: Seneca, SC (Seneca HS) Class: 2023 6-2194Seneca, SC (Seneca HS)2023

Clemson picked up a talented in-state commitment this week.

2023 Seneca left-hander Jacob McGovern announced a pledge to Erik Bakich's Tigers.

"I am extremely excited to announce that after a lot of thought and consideration I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!" McGovern said on Twitter late Thursday. "I would like to thank God, family, friends, and all of the coaches that recruited me and made this possible. Go Tigers!"

McGovern earned AAA state player of the year honors after going 10-0 with 151 strikeouts to 14 walks and a lone earned run given up all season, limiting batters to a .067 batting average.

Congratulations to Jacob McGovern for being chosen as the 3A State Player of the Year! We are proud of you! pic.twitter.com/EktX5ivSoa — Seneca Baseball (@baseball_seneca) May 13, 2022

I am extremely excited to announce that after a lot of thought and consideration I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University! I would like to thank God, family, friends, and all of the coaches that recruited me and made this possible. Go Tigers! ?? pic.twitter.com/npMSwSHIe3 — Jacob McGovern (@JacobMcgovern04) July 22, 2022

Congratulations to Jacob McGovern for being named the Best Pitcher at the Vanderbilt Baseball Prospect Camp this week! Go Cats! pic.twitter.com/nlI8yUxscM — Seneca Baseball (@baseball_seneca) July 16, 2022

Broome manages to get runners on 2nd and 3rd with 2 outs but Jacob McGovern (@baseball_seneca @JacobMcgovern04) gets the BIG K to end the threat??



M6

Seneca | 0

Broome | 0#PBRisThere #SCHSLPlayoffs @PBR_SC pic.twitter.com/yzffSYlYpo — Drew Stewart™? (@Stewie_2) May 9, 2022

9 Up, 9 Down for Jacob McGovern (2023 LHP @baseball_seneca @JacobMcgovern04) FB up to 89 in this one with armside run. Pitching off the CB a lot in this one at 71. #PBRisThere #SCHSLPlayoffs @PBR_SC pic.twitter.com/CySchVZF7r — Drew Stewart™? (@Stewie_2) May 9, 2022

Impressive performance from Jacob McGovern (2023 LHP @baseball_seneca @JacobMcgovern04) Southpaw throws a Perfect Game with the FB still at 86 in the last inning.

Final Stat Line as Seneca wins 9-0

7 IP 0H 0BB 10K#PBRisThere #BeSeen #PBRSCPerfectGame @PBR_SC pic.twitter.com/MkK1MPOlhG — Drew Stewart™? (@Stewie_2) March 16, 2022

Jacob McGovern (2023 LHP @baseball_seneca) coming out in the first scrimmage of the season with ????. 84-86 T88 H3Q Slot consistently filling the zone. CB at 70. @PBR_SC @PBR_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/ZglHM2pqLi — Drew Stewart™? (@Stewie_2) February 11, 2022