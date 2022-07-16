Sunshine State RHP flips from ACC rival to Clemson

Sunshine State RHP Chance Fitzgerald flips from ACC rival

TigerNet Staff by

Chance Fitzgerald RH Pitcher

Height: 6-2 Weight: 195 Hometown: Sanford, FL (Lake Howell HS) Class: 2023 6-2195Sanford, FL (Lake Howell HS)2023

One of the top 2023 arms out of the Sunshine State completed a flip from ACC rival Florida State to Clemson.

Sanford, Florida right-hander Chance Fitzgerald announced the Clemson pledge on Saturday.

"After long hours of talking and thinking, I am more than excited and blessed to announce that I’ll be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University!" Fitzgerald said on social media.

He is rated with a 9.5 grade out of 10 on Perfect Game.

New Clemson pitching coach Jimmy Belanger recently came from Florida State to join Erik Bakich's first Tigers coaching staff.

Fitzgerald was an invitee for the USA Baseball 18U camp for the WBSC U-18 World Cup.

After long hours of talking and thinking, I am more than excited and blessed to announce that I’ll be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University! #gotigas pic.twitter.com/bRIvqs80Iq — Chance Fitzgerald (@ChanceFitzgera4) July 16, 2022

Chance Fitzgerald (‘23,FL) working quickly thru 3 innings. Sitting 89-91/2 mph with late sink/run. Often going to a upper-70’s SL w/ sharp horiz. bite #Noles commit @Florida_PG #WWBA pic.twitter.com/KIc4rbnu4O — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 8, 2022

The final out from Game 1 at #PDPLeague22!@ChanceFitzgera4 goes 1.2 scoreless w/ 2 K ?? pic.twitter.com/msW4C6cqTd — MLB/USA Baseball PDP (@BaseballPDP) June 30, 2022

?? ANNOUNCEMENT: Our Training Camp Roster is here ??



40 athletes have been invited to the 2022 18U National Team Training Camp. The final 20-man roster will be announced on September 2 before the team competes in the @WBSC U-18 World Cup.



??: https://t.co/HXXj1q2rbe pic.twitter.com/qd2GEbZOOF — USA Baseball 18U (@USABaseball18U) July 12, 2022