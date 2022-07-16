Sunshine State RHP flips from ACC rival to Clemson

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Sunshine State RHP Chance Fitzgerald flips from ACC rival
by - 2022 Jul 16, Sat 19:58
Chance Fitzgerald - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-2   Weight: 195   Hometown: Sanford, FL (Lake Howell HS)   Class: 2023

One of the top 2023 arms out of the Sunshine State completed a flip from ACC rival Florida State to Clemson.

Sanford, Florida right-hander Chance Fitzgerald announced the Clemson pledge on Saturday.

"After long hours of talking and thinking, I am more than excited and blessed to announce that I’ll be furthering my academic and baseball career at Clemson University!" Fitzgerald said on social media.

He is rated with a 9.5 grade out of 10 on Perfect Game.

New Clemson pitching coach Jimmy Belanger recently came from Florida State to join Erik Bakich's first Tigers coaching staff.

Fitzgerald was an invitee for the USA Baseball 18U camp for the WBSC U-18 World Cup.

