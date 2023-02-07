Sunshine State pitcher Cannon Feazell commits to Clemson

Cannon Feazell RH Pitcher

Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Windermere, FL (Windermere HS) Class: 2024 6-2180Windermere, FL (Windermere HS)2024

2024 Windermere, Florida right-handed pitcher Cannon Feazell announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

"I am honored and blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!!" Feazell said on Twitter. "I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates. I wouldn’t be here without you guys. Go Tigers"

Perfect Game profiled Feazell last year:

"Cannon Feazell is a 2024 RHP/OF with a 6-2 170 lb. frame from Windermere, FL who attends Windermere. Medium, athletic frame with square shoulders and some strength to lower half, additional room to fill moving forward. Right-handed pitcher, simple turn into delivery, hands stay close throughout, breaks into an online arm stroke working into a three-quarters release point. Able to generate short life on the fastball through the zone and showed ability to spill back glove side to righties, up to 84 mph and lived low-80s throughout. Pitched to contact and mixed frequently, changeup is best present pitch and can generate whiffs on it upwards of 75 mph with spin as low as 1357, late diving life with maintained release. Curveball shows 11-5 shape up to 72 mph with some depth through the zone."

I am honored and blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, and teammates. I wouldn’t be here without you guys. Go Tigers#ClemsonTigers @PowerBSB @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/yzcBhshML0 — Cannon Feazell (@CannonFeazell) February 8, 2023

Cannon Faezell (24) with a really good bullpen to start the day. Short arm action that he repeats well. 3 pitches for strikes. FB 87-89 T90 CB 72 CH 80 #uncommitted #PowerShowcase pic.twitter.com/gvZNMnkON2 — Perfect Game Florida (@Florida_PG) January 13, 2023

#Uncommitted 2024 RHP @CannonFeazell ran his FB up to 88 during his bullpen while mixing in a hard CB at 73-74 w/ 2700+ RPM. @PowerBSB @DiamondProMedia pic.twitter.com/Bmb24Aibpl — Mike Maerz (@Mike_Maerz) August 19, 2022