Standout outfielder Dillon Head commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jul 10, Sun 22:30
Dillon Head - Outfielder
Height: 5-11   Weight: 180   Hometown: Glenwood, IL (Homewood Flossmoor HS)   Class: 2023

2023 Glenwood, Illinois outfielder Dillon Head announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday.

He is another former Michigan pledge to follow Erik Bakich to the Tigers.

"I am extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my baseball and academic career at Clemson," Head said via social media.

He is rated with a 9.5 grade by Perfect Game (on a 10 scale) and played in the USA Baseball program.

Head was named first-team All-State last season.

Three 2022 former Michigan pledges announced flips to Clemson recently in shortstop Nolan Nawrocki, right-handed pitcher Joe Allen and third baseman Jack Crighton.

247Sports ranks the ACC's top quarterbacks
Clemson moves up latest ESPN recruiting rankings
Michigan RHP commits to Clemson
Trevor Lawrence to Colin Cowherd: "I have a lot greater appreciation for winning"
