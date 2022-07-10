Standout outfielder Dillon Head commits to Clemson

Dillon Head Outfielder

Height: 5-11 Weight: 180 Hometown: Glenwood, IL (Homewood Flossmoor HS) Class: 2023 5-11180Glenwood, IL (Homewood Flossmoor HS)2023

2023 Glenwood, Illinois outfielder Dillon Head announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday.

He is another former Michigan pledge to follow Erik Bakich to the Tigers.

"I am extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my baseball and academic career at Clemson," Head said via social media.

He is rated with a 9.5 grade by Perfect Game (on a 10 scale) and played in the USA Baseball program.

Head was named first-team All-State last season.

Three 2022 former Michigan pledges announced flips to Clemson recently in shortstop Nolan Nawrocki, right-handed pitcher Joe Allen and third baseman Jack Crighton.

Dillon Head (‘23, Ill.)- with a triple here into deep CF. Couple of barrels tonight and the explosive speed around the bags from The No. 1 ranked OF in Illinois class. #WWBA @PG_Illinois @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/4tMe9FuNYK — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 8, 2022

Thank You PDP and all the coaches for the amazing opportunity and to be able to go against the best talent in the country?? @BaseballPDP @USABaseball pic.twitter.com/nXSB5Q5DKE — Dillon Head (@DillonHead4) July 8, 2022

Impressive read on this ball -- 109 mph off the bat -- and strong instincts by Dillon Head in today's second @BaseballPDP game. pic.twitter.com/LRNUwCFU8d — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 2, 2022

Congrats Dillon Head ‘23. PBR First Team All-State #compete https://t.co/RnkKSjvShP — HF Viking Baseball (@HFHS_BASEBALL) June 24, 2022