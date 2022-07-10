|
Standout outfielder Dillon Head commits to Clemson
Height: 5-11 Weight: 180 Hometown: Glenwood, IL (Homewood Flossmoor HS) Class: 2023
2023 Glenwood, Illinois outfielder Dillon Head announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday.
He is another former Michigan pledge to follow Erik Bakich to the Tigers.
"I am extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my baseball and academic career at Clemson," Head said via social media.
He is rated with a 9.5 grade by Perfect Game (on a 10 scale) and played in the USA Baseball program.
Head was named first-team All-State last season.
Three 2022 former Michigan pledges announced flips to Clemson recently in shortstop Nolan Nawrocki, right-handed pitcher Joe Allen and third baseman Jack Crighton.
