No. 1-rated 3B commits to Clemson baseball

No. 1-rated 3B Lucas Cannady commits to Clemson baseball

Lucas Cannady 3rd Base

Height: 6-1 Weight: 175 Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Lincoln HS) Class: 2026 6-1175Tallahassee, FL (Lincoln HS)2026

One of the top 2026 prospects in the country committed to Clemson baseball on Saturday.

Tallahassee, Florida third baseman Lucas Cannady announced a pledge to the Tigers.

He is rated the No. 1 third baseman in the country and top-50 overall by Prep Baseball Report (No. 46).

"I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. Go Tigers," Cannady said.

Perfect Game profiled him earlier this year: Lucas Cannady is a 2026 3B/RHP with a 6-0 165 lb. frame from Tallahassee, FL who attends Lincoln. Recorded a 6.75 60-yard dash. Prmary third baseman with a tall, lean frame along with present strength. Worked in the infield with clean, natural actions and active feet. Worked through the ball well with zip and accuracy across the diamond. Recorded throws up to 85 mph in the infield. Also worked out in the outfield and showed good actions working to it. Shuffled to throw and released from a lower slot. Right-handed hitter and starts from a medium base with even feet and a high back elbow and hands. Swung with good intent and present bat speed. Found plenty of barrels while working the pull side with line drives during his round. Secondary right-handed pitcher and showed athleticism to his delivery. Employ a short leg lift and loads on his backside. Gets into his lower-half well and ran the fastball up to 79 mph (2141 RPM) with slight run. Changeup was his best secondary with real fading action. Also flashed a slider with short break. Named to the 13U/14U Sunshine Southeast Showcase Top Prospect List.

Had a great time at Clemson University this weekend!! Got a lot of work in with some great dudes. Thank you for having me. @nischnab @jbel242 @GriffMazur #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/xkO2ZCrXK7 — Lucas Cannady (@CannadyLucas) December 4, 2022

Super honored to be ranked the number 46 overall player and the number 1 3b in the country. Thank you so much!! @C_Hatcher_PBR @ConnorHoldren_ @rocco_iervasi @DougFreemanPBR pic.twitter.com/5ecybdAKwJ — Lucas Cannady (@CannadyLucas) November 18, 2022

Lucas Cannady (‘26 FL) goes hard PS for a leadoff 2B. Fast hands, real athletic stroke w good separation, always performs well on the circuit. #WWBAWorlds @PG_Uncommitted @Florida_PG pic.twitter.com/jHAD9yss8s — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) October 10, 2022

Lucas Cannady (‘26, FL) finds grass on this oppo 2B. Real fast hands & whip to barrel. High level athlete w/ tools both sides. #WWBAWorlds @Florida_PG pic.twitter.com/aHIjZ2PAk0 — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) October 9, 2022