Michigan RHP commits to Clemson

Michigan RHP Drew Titsworth commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jul 11, Mon 19:27
Drew Titsworth - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-4   Weight: 220   Hometown: Frankenmuth, MI (Frankenmuth HS)   Class: 2023

Erik Bakich pulled another prospect from his former Michigan future roster on Monday.

2023 Frankenmuth, Michigan right-handed pitcher Drew Titsworth announced a pledge to Bakich's Tigers.

"Absolutely stoked and blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson to continue my academic and athletic career," Titsworth said.

He committed to Michigan in June 2020 and decommitted earlier this month.

Titsworth is a fifth former Wolverines signee or commitment to flip, to go with two graduate transfers switching schools as well.

