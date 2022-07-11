Michigan RHP commits to Clemson

Michigan RHP Drew Titsworth commits to Clemson

Drew Titsworth RH Pitcher

Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Hometown: Frankenmuth, MI (Frankenmuth HS) Class: 2023 6-4220Frankenmuth, MI (Frankenmuth HS)2023

Erik Bakich pulled another prospect from his former Michigan future roster on Monday.

2023 Frankenmuth, Michigan right-handed pitcher Drew Titsworth announced a pledge to Bakich's Tigers.

"Absolutely stoked and blessed to announce my commitment to Clemson to continue my academic and athletic career," Titsworth said.

He committed to Michigan in June 2020 and decommitted earlier this month.

Titsworth is a fifth former Wolverines signee or commitment to flip, to go with two graduate transfers switching schools as well.

Absolutely stoked and blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Clemson to continue my academic and athletic career. #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/Khv4M8Xrzm — Drew_Titsworth (@DrewTitsworth) July 11, 2022

‘23 Drew Titsworth (MI) has been electric so far in this one. FB has a ton of life and is firm, 88-92 (T93) in first frame. Settling in 87-91/2 consistently. SL (77-80) w/ sharp bite. Easy velocity and smooth operation. @INBullsNational #GoBlue commit. #AscendantClassic pic.twitter.com/if9C14k6Lb — Perfect Game Ohio Valley (@PG_OhioValley) July 3, 2022

#ICYMI: Yesterday two future @umichbball pitchers battled on the mound!@GarberDukes Tommy Szczepanski and @MuthBaseball Drew Titsworth combined for 20 K and only 5 hits



But, @TSzczepanski11 got the last laugh getting the win 4-1 and then 6-1 for game 2@DrewTitsworth pic.twitter.com/viybgX7Aj5 — Brandon Green?? (@BGreenReports) May 3, 2022