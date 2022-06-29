Clemson flips standout Michigan pitcher commit

Joe Allen RH Pitcher

Height: 6-4 Weight: 215 Hometown: Hampton Falls, NH (Winnacunnet HS) Class: 2022 6-4215Hampton Falls, NH (Winnacunnet HS)2022

2022 right-handed pitcher Joe Allen flipped his commitment from Michigan to Clemson on Wednesday, joining former Wolverines coach Erik Bakich with the Tigers now.

"Due to the recent coaching change at the University of Michigan I have decided to review my options and decommit. With that being said, I have committed to Clemson University. Thank you to everyone who has helped on my journey!" Allen said.

He was named the New Hampshire player of the year after posting a 1.32 ERA and 0.84 WHIP last season.

Allen was also on the USA Baseball U18 team.

Allen was the second former Wolverines commit to flip to Clemson on Wednesday after shortstop Nolan Nawrocki.

2022 RHP @joeallen435 has made some big improvements to his arsenal after coming off a very impressive 2021 summer with @USABaseball pic.twitter.com/NAnWsPnFUy — Carson Cross (@CrossPitching) March 3, 2022