Clemson flips standout Michigan pitcher commit
by - 2022 Jun 29, Wed 21:13
Joe Allen - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-4   Weight: 215   Hometown: Hampton Falls, NH (Winnacunnet HS)   Class: 2022

2022 right-handed pitcher Joe Allen flipped his commitment from Michigan to Clemson on Wednesday, joining former Wolverines coach Erik Bakich with the Tigers now.

"Due to the recent coaching change at the University of Michigan I have decided to review my options and decommit. With that being said, I have committed to Clemson University. Thank you to everyone who has helped on my journey!" Allen said.

He was named the New Hampshire player of the year after posting a 1.32 ERA and 0.84 WHIP last season.

Allen was also on the USA Baseball U18 team.

Allen was the second former Wolverines commit to flip to Clemson on Wednesday after shortstop Nolan Nawrocki.

