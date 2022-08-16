Clemson baseball announces 19 newcomers

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Erik Bakich announced the signing class of 16 recent high school graduates, two Division I transfers and one junior college transfer on Tuesday. All 19 newcomers are eligible to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2023 season.

“A lot of credit goes to the previous coaching staff who assembled a very talented recruiting class,” said Bakich of the class, which is ranked No. 16 in the nation by Perfect Game. “Our staff was able to supplement the class with five additional players to solidify one of the nation’s best recruiting classes. Many of these players have been on campus this summer training with our strength and exercise science staffs. We look forward to watching this group continue to grow, improve and compete for championships and trips to Omaha. The future is very bright for Clemson Baseball.”

2022 CLEMSON BASEBALL SIGNEES

PLAYER POS. B-T HGT WGT CL. EXP. HOMETOWN PREVIOUS SCHOOL

Joe Allen RHP/1B R-R 6-4 215 Fr. HS Hampton Falls, N.H. Winnacunnet HS

B.J. Bailey LHP L-L 6-2 155 Jr. JC Woodruff, S.C. Spartanburg Methodist College

Riley Bertram INF S-R 6-0 185 ^*Sr. TR Zionsville, Ind. University of Michigan

Cooper Blauser INF R-R 6-1 175 Fr. HS Johns Creek, Ga. Wesleyan School

Cam Cannarella INF L-R 6-1 175 Fr. HS Hartsville, S.C. Hartsville HS

Brodey Conn INF L-R 6-1 190 Fr. HS Clemson, S.C. D.W. Daniel HS

Jack Crighton INF/OF R-R 6-3 180 Fr. HS Rochester Hills, Mich. Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory

J.P. Cunningham INF R-R 5-9 170 Fr. HS Lancaster, S.C. Combine (N.C.) Academy

Ethan Darden LHP L-L 6-1 165 Fr. HS Rock Hill, S.C. Northwestern HS

Jay Dillard INF R-R 5-10 170 Fr. HS Anderson, S.C. T.L. Hanna HS

Nathan Dvorsky RHP R-R 6-2 190 Fr. HS Suwanee, Ga. Lambert HS

Hogan Garner C R-R 6-0 175 Fr. HS Charleston, S.C. James Island Charter HS

Nathan Hall OF R-R 6-2 190 Fr. HS Lexington, S.C. Lexington HS

Jacob Jarrell C R-R 6-0 200 Fr. HS Florence, S.C. P27 Academy

Lleyton Lackey OF S-L 5-9 165 Fr. HS Grovetown, Ga. Evans HS

Nolan Nawrocki INF R-R 6-2 190 Fr. HS Rockville Centre, N.Y. Chaminade HS

Jack Reynolds INF L-R 5-11 170 Fr. HS Columbia, S.C. P27 Academy

Tristan Smith LHP R-L 6-2 200 Fr. HS Chesnee, S.C. Boiling Springs HS

Willie Weiss RHP R-R 6-3 225 ^*Sr. TR Portland, Ore. University of Michigan

– redshirt; ^ – graduate