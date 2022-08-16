|
Clemson baseball announces 19 newcomers
|2022 Aug 16, Tue 12:12-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Erik Bakich announced the signing class of 16 recent high school graduates, two Division I transfers and one junior college transfer on Tuesday. All 19 newcomers are eligible to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2023 season.
“A lot of credit goes to the previous coaching staff who assembled a very talented recruiting class,” said Bakich of the class, which is ranked No. 16 in the nation by Perfect Game. “Our staff was able to supplement the class with five additional players to solidify one of the nation’s best recruiting classes. Many of these players have been on campus this summer training with our strength and exercise science staffs. We look forward to watching this group continue to grow, improve and compete for championships and trips to Omaha. The future is very bright for Clemson Baseball.”
2022 CLEMSON BASEBALL SIGNEES
PLAYER POS. B-T HGT WGT CL. EXP. HOMETOWN PREVIOUS SCHOOL
Joe Allen RHP/1B R-R 6-4 215 Fr. HS Hampton Falls, N.H. Winnacunnet HS
B.J. Bailey LHP L-L 6-2 155 Jr. JC Woodruff, S.C. Spartanburg Methodist College
Riley Bertram INF S-R 6-0 185 ^*Sr. TR Zionsville, Ind. University of Michigan
Cooper Blauser INF R-R 6-1 175 Fr. HS Johns Creek, Ga. Wesleyan School
Cam Cannarella INF L-R 6-1 175 Fr. HS Hartsville, S.C. Hartsville HS
Brodey Conn INF L-R 6-1 190 Fr. HS Clemson, S.C. D.W. Daniel HS
Jack Crighton INF/OF R-R 6-3 180 Fr. HS Rochester Hills, Mich. Orchard Lake St. Mary's Preparatory
J.P. Cunningham INF R-R 5-9 170 Fr. HS Lancaster, S.C. Combine (N.C.) Academy
Ethan Darden LHP L-L 6-1 165 Fr. HS Rock Hill, S.C. Northwestern HS
Jay Dillard INF R-R 5-10 170 Fr. HS Anderson, S.C. T.L. Hanna HS
Nathan Dvorsky RHP R-R 6-2 190 Fr. HS Suwanee, Ga. Lambert HS
Hogan Garner C R-R 6-0 175 Fr. HS Charleston, S.C. James Island Charter HS
Nathan Hall OF R-R 6-2 190 Fr. HS Lexington, S.C. Lexington HS
Jacob Jarrell C R-R 6-0 200 Fr. HS Florence, S.C. P27 Academy
Lleyton Lackey OF S-L 5-9 165 Fr. HS Grovetown, Ga. Evans HS
Nolan Nawrocki INF R-R 6-2 190 Fr. HS Rockville Centre, N.Y. Chaminade HS
Jack Reynolds INF L-R 5-11 170 Fr. HS Columbia, S.C. P27 Academy
Tristan Smith LHP R-L 6-2 200 Fr. HS Chesnee, S.C. Boiling Springs HS
Willie Weiss RHP R-R 6-3 225 ^*Sr. TR Portland, Ore. University of Michigan
– redshirt; ^ – graduate