Podcast: Reacting to Clemson's NCAA regional bracket
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago

We know the who, when, and where.

Clemson's regional field has been set, with Kentucky, West Virginia, and USC Upstate set to travel to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the postseason.

