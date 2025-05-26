Podcast: Reacting to Clemson's NCAA regional bracket

Clemson's regional field has been set, with Kentucky, West Virginia, and USC Upstate set to travel to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the postseason.

In this reaction episode, David Hood and Grayson Mann discuss the Tigers' opponents and potential pairings for a super regional.

We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their sponsorship. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way."