Dominic Listi was among the new players to the rivalry and showed passion on the field this weekend.
Podcast: Clemson sweeps South Carolina + Reaction to ACC lawsuit settlement
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 50 minutes ago

Erik Bakich and the Tigers stole the weekend spotlight with a series sweep over the Gamecocks, punctuating a strong start to 2025.

On this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down the sweep's impact on the season. They also reacted to Clemson and Florida State settling ongoing lawsuits in the ACC and gave their thoughts on what they observed on the first day of Spring Football.

Under the radar prospects shine for Clemson in NFL Scouting Combine
Nation's No. 1 LB sets Clemson weekend visit
ESPN report: Clemson, FSU set to vote on settlement of ACC lawsuits
