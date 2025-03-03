Podcast: Clemson sweeps South Carolina + Reaction to ACC lawsuit settlement

Erik Bakich and the Tigers stole the weekend spotlight with a series sweep over the Gamecocks, punctuating a strong start to 2025. On this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down the sweep's impact on the season. They also reacted to Clemson and Florida State settling ongoing lawsuits in the ACC and gave their thoughts on what they observed on the first day of Spring Football. Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

