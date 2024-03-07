No. 9 Tigers host Spartans

SERIES SETUP

• Who – UNC Greensboro (8-4) vs. Clemson (10-1)

• Best Ranking – NCG – NR; CU – No. 9 NCBWA, USA Today

• When – Friday (2 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers (Friday) – Tony Ciuffo, Brad Owens

• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Daniel Gillman, Ron Smith

• Video Announcers (Sunday) – Ron Smith, Pete Yanity

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 4-0 (2008-17)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 4-0 (2008-17)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Noah Chapman (NCG: 1-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU: 0-0, 4.50)

• Saturday – RHP Jay Miller (NCG: 0-0, 3.86) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU: 0-0, 2.63)

• Sunday – RHP Rob Ready (NCG: 1-0, 3.77) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU: 1-0, 5.14)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 9-1 home record, defeated Kansas State 8-3 on Wednesday and has won six games in a row.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.9 runs per game and hitting .303 with a .545 slugging percentage, .410 on-base percentage and seven steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.24 ERA, .231 opponents’ batting average and 2.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .955.

UNC GREENSBORO OVERVIEW

• UNC Greensboro, which has a 1-0 road record and is averaging 7.7 runs per game, is led by first-year Interim Head Coach Cody Ellis.

• The Spartans won at High Point 13-7 on Tuesday. They are hitting .235 and have a 5.78 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

• GC Jarman is hitting .348, Jeremy Wolf has 11 steals, Caleb Cozart has six homers and 21 RBIs and Luke Thomas has a team-high two saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has hit multiple home runs in eight of its 11 games.

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 7-0 record, two saves, a 4.40 ERA, .207 opponents’ batting average and 59 strikeouts in 57.1 innings pitched.

• Shortstop Andrew Ciufo is the only Tiger to start all 11 games at the same position.

NAWROCKI HITTING HARD

• Redshirt freshman infielder Nolan Nawrocki has patiently waited his turn to enter the lineup and has made the most of his opportunities.

• He has been the regular starter at third base.

• He is hitting .394 with three homers, a double, 13 RBIs, 10 runs, a .447 on-base percentage and a steal in nine games in 2024.

• He has hit safely in all nine of his career games.

• He is hitting .500 with runners on base, .583 with runners in scoring position and .400 with two outs.

• His solo homer in the sixth inning gave Clemson the lead for good in its 5-4 win over No. 12 South Carolina on March 3.