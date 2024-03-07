|
No. 9 Tigers host Spartans
No. 9 Clemson hosts UNC Greensboro in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
SERIES SETUP • Who – UNC Greensboro (8-4) vs. Clemson (10-1) • Best Ranking – NCG – NR; CU – No. 9 NCBWA, USA Today • When – Friday (2 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers (Friday) – Tony Ciuffo, Brad Owens • Video Announcers (Saturday) – Daniel Gillman, Ron Smith • Video Announcers (Sunday) – Ron Smith, Pete Yanity • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 4-0 (2008-17) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 4-0 (2008-17) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday – LHP Noah Chapman (NCG: 1-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU: 0-0, 4.50) • Saturday – RHP Jay Miller (NCG: 0-0, 3.86) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU: 0-0, 2.63) • Sunday – RHP Rob Ready (NCG: 1-0, 3.77) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU: 1-0, 5.14) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 9-1 home record, defeated Kansas State 8-3 on Wednesday and has won six games in a row. • The Tigers are averaging 7.9 runs per game and hitting .303 with a .545 slugging percentage, .410 on-base percentage and seven steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.24 ERA, .231 opponents’ batting average and 2.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .955. UNC GREENSBORO OVERVIEW • UNC Greensboro, which has a 1-0 road record and is averaging 7.7 runs per game, is led by first-year Interim Head Coach Cody Ellis. • The Spartans won at High Point 13-7 on Tuesday. They are hitting .235 and have a 5.78 ERA and .966 fielding percentage. • GC Jarman is hitting .348, Jeremy Wolf has 11 steals, Caleb Cozart has six homers and 21 RBIs and Luke Thomas has a team-high two saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson has hit multiple home runs in eight of its 11 games. • Clemson’s bullpen has a 7-0 record, two saves, a 4.40 ERA, .207 opponents’ batting average and 59 strikeouts in 57.1 innings pitched. • Shortstop Andrew Ciufo is the only Tiger to start all 11 games at the same position. NAWROCKI HITTING HARD • Redshirt freshman infielder Nolan Nawrocki has patiently waited his turn to enter the lineup and has made the most of his opportunities. • He has been the regular starter at third base. • He is hitting .394 with three homers, a double, 13 RBIs, 10 runs, a .447 on-base percentage and a steal in nine games in 2024. • He has hit safely in all nine of his career games. • He is hitting .500 with runners on base, .583 with runners in scoring position and .400 with two outs. • His solo homer in the sixth inning gave Clemson the lead for good in its 5-4 win over No. 12 South Carolina on March 3.
