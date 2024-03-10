|
No. 9 Tigers complete sweep of Spartans
CLEMSON, S.C. -
Jarren Purify’s two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted No. 9 Clemson to a 6-3 victory over UNC Greensboro at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their ninth game in a row, improved to 13-1, while the Spartans dropped to 8-7.
The Spartans scored an unearned run in the first inning and added a run in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, Purify executed a double squeeze, allowing two runs to score on the play. Cam Cannarella followed with a two-out double to score the go-ahead run. Mitchell Smith belted a solo homer in the top of the seventh inning to tie the score 3-3. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Purify ripped a two-out, two-run single to give Clemson the lead. Will Taylor led off the eighth inning with his fifth homer of the year. Matthew Marchal (3-0) earned the win, while Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 2.0 innings to record his first save as a Tiger. Spartan reliever Luke Thomas (1-1) suffered the loss. The Tigers host Manhattan in a two-game midweek series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. SMALL BALL GETS THE JOB DONE :clap:@JarrenPurify lays down the double squeeze to tie the game! Tigers:grey_exclamation:Lead:grey_exclamation:@CamCannarella sneaks a ball fair to plate @TristanBissetta! Have yourself a day, @JarrenPurify :index_pointing_at_the_viewer: VAMOS BAILAR, WILLY T 🕺@willtaylor_10 sends one over the wall to extend the Tigers lead!
B6 || NCG 2, CU 2
:desktop_computer: https://t.co/RaRMFjswQ9 pic.twitter.com/rBQ9WL8Aaf
B6 || NCG 2, CU 3
:desktop_computer: https://t.co/RaRMFjswQ9 pic.twitter.com/JQ6ouTC2yo
Purify plates @AndrewCiufo and @jobertop_4 on his fourth RBI of the day!
B7 || NCG 3, CU 5
:desktop_computer: https://t.co/RaRMFjswQ9 pic.twitter.com/GoxnFNw9Bb
🚀 416 ft
💨 96 mph
B8 || NCG 3, CU 6
🖥 https://t.co/RaRMFjswQ9 pic.twitter.com/IpZRtiJYYD
The Tigers host Manhattan in a two-game midweek series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
