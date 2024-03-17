|
No. 8 Tigers take series over No. 3 Duke in extras
DURHAM, N.C. –
Jimmy Obertop and
Jacob Hinderleider both hit home runs in the 10th inning to lead No. 8 Clemson to an 8-6 victory over No. 3 Duke at Jack Coombs Field on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 17-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. The Blue Devils dropped to 15-5 overall and 3-3 in ACC play.
Blake Wright belted a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, in the top of the first inning, then Ben Miller answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning. Duke tied the score in the fourth inning on a two-out passed ball. In the sixth inning, the Tigers took a 3-2 lead on Jarren Purify’s sacrifice fly. In the top of the eighth inning, back-to-back run-scoring doubles, Clemson’s first two two-out hits of the series, by Hinderleider and Purify added insurance runs. AJ Gracia laced a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 5-4. Later in the frame, Wallace Clark lofted a sacrifice fly to tie the score. In the ninth inning, a Tiger relay throw and out at the plate sent the game to extra innings. In the 10th inning, Obertop belted a 429-foot homer, his fourth of the year, to give Clemson the lead, then Hinderleider added a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, later in the frame. Rob Hughes (1-0) earned the win, while Matthew Marchal pitched the 10th inning to record his first save as a Tiger. Charlie Beilenson (0-1), who surrendered his first four runs of the season, suffered the loss. Tiger starter Aidan Knaak allowed just two runs (one earned) and no walks with a career-high nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched. With the series win, Clemson has won 12 regular-season weekend series in a row dating to 2023, including eight straight ACC regular-season series. The Tigers return home to host Winthrop on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Battle for the series😤🐅#Clemson #Team127 pic.twitter.com/oxM5LtHgGG Touch 'em all, Blake! 💣@BlakeWr86324186 crushes his team-leading 7th homer, a two-run shot! Duke puts two on base with two outs in the sixth inning, but @aidan_knaak strikes out Yu for his career-high 8th strikeout! Insurance!@JHinderleider7 rips a 1-2 pitch for a two-out, run-scoring double and #Clemson's first two-out hit of the series! More insurance!@JarrenPurify hits another run-scoring double! Tigers take the lead!!! Add two more!!! Tiger TOUGH!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LNfndwO2zU
🚀 390 ft
💨 99 mph
T1 || CU 2, DUK 0
🖥 https://t.co/pkyElIKATS pic.twitter.com/7DXcCqS6PM
E6 || CU 3, DUK 2
🖥 https://t.co/pkyElIKATS pic.twitter.com/p3pgR6ZANm
T8 || CU 4, DUK 2
🖥 https://t.co/pkyElIKATS pic.twitter.com/3jxfMFqwv1
T8 || CU 5, DUK 2
🖥 https://t.co/pkyElIKATS pic.twitter.com/AjEwW4hJcW
💣 @jobertop_4
T10 || CU 6, DUK 5
🖥 https://t.co/pkyElIKATS pic.twitter.com/oRcnmGIGL6
💣 @JHinderleider7
T10 || CU 8, DUK 5
🖥 https://t.co/pkyElIKATS pic.twitter.com/1UFRrmNhwu
Blake Wright belted a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, in the top of the first inning, then Ben Miller answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning. Duke tied the score in the fourth inning on a two-out passed ball. In the sixth inning, the Tigers took a 3-2 lead on Jarren Purify’s sacrifice fly.
In the top of the eighth inning, back-to-back run-scoring doubles, Clemson’s first two two-out hits of the series, by Hinderleider and Purify added insurance runs. AJ Gracia laced a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 5-4. Later in the frame, Wallace Clark lofted a sacrifice fly to tie the score.
In the ninth inning, a Tiger relay throw and out at the plate sent the game to extra innings. In the 10th inning, Obertop belted a 429-foot homer, his fourth of the year, to give Clemson the lead, then Hinderleider added a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, later in the frame.
Rob Hughes (1-0) earned the win, while Matthew Marchal pitched the 10th inning to record his first save as a Tiger. Charlie Beilenson (0-1), who surrendered his first four runs of the season, suffered the loss. Tiger starter Aidan Knaak allowed just two runs (one earned) and no walks with a career-high nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.
With the series win, Clemson has won 12 regular-season weekend series in a row dating to 2023, including eight straight ACC regular-season series.
The Tigers return home to host Winthrop on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Battle for the series😤🐅#Clemson #Team127 pic.twitter.com/oxM5LtHgGG— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 17, 2024
Touch 'em all, Blake! 💣@BlakeWr86324186 crushes his team-leading 7th homer, a two-run shot!
Duke puts two on base with two outs in the sixth inning, but @aidan_knaak strikes out Yu for his career-high 8th strikeout!
Insurance!@JHinderleider7 rips a 1-2 pitch for a two-out, run-scoring double and #Clemson's first two-out hit of the series!
More insurance!@JarrenPurify hits another run-scoring double!
Tigers take the lead!!!
Add two more!!!
Tiger TOUGH!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LNfndwO2zU— Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 17, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now