No. 8 Tigers take series over No. 3 Duke in extras

Blake Wright belted a two-run homer, his seventh of the season, in the top of the first inning, then Ben Miller answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning. Duke tied the score in the fourth inning on a two-out passed ball. In the sixth inning, the Tigers took a 3-2 lead on Jarren Purify’s sacrifice fly.

In the top of the eighth inning, back-to-back run-scoring doubles, Clemson’s first two two-out hits of the series, by Hinderleider and Purify added insurance runs. AJ Gracia laced a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to 5-4. Later in the frame, Wallace Clark lofted a sacrifice fly to tie the score.

In the ninth inning, a Tiger relay throw and out at the plate sent the game to extra innings. In the 10th inning, Obertop belted a 429-foot homer, his fourth of the year, to give Clemson the lead, then Hinderleider added a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, later in the frame.

Rob Hughes (1-0) earned the win, while Matthew Marchal pitched the 10th inning to record his first save as a Tiger. Charlie Beilenson (0-1), who surrendered his first four runs of the season, suffered the loss. Tiger starter Aidan Knaak allowed just two runs (one earned) and no walks with a career-high nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.

With the series win, Clemson has won 12 regular-season weekend series in a row dating to 2023, including eight straight ACC regular-season series.

The Tigers return home to host Winthrop on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

