Jimmy Obertop hit a 3-run homer in the fifth inning and the Tigers added on from there. (file photo).
No. 8 Tigers hold on to even series with No. 3 Duke
by - 2024 Mar 16 18:15

DURHAM, N.C. – Tristan Smith totaled a career-high 10 strikeouts and home runs by Jimmy Obertop and Tristan Bissetta propelled No. 8 Clemson to an 8-7 victory over No. 3 Duke at Jack Coombs Field on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 16-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. The Blue Devils fell to 15-4 overall and 3-2 in ACC play.

Blake Wright’s RBI fielder’s choice in the top of the first inning scored the game’s first run, then AJ Gracia ripped a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the first inning. A two-out error allowed a Duke run to score in the second inning, then Obertop crushed a three-run homer, his third of the year, in the fifth inning to put Clemson ahead 4-2.

Clemson extended its lead in the top of the seventh inning when Bissetta laced a grand slam, his third long ball of the year and the Tigers’ fourth grand slam of 2024. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Duke plated five runs to narrow Clemson’s lead to 8-7.

Smith (2-0) earned the win by allowing just four hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks with 10 strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Rob Hughes pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the year. Gabriel Nard (0-1) suffered the loss in relief.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


No. 8 Tigers hold on to even series with No. 3 Duke
