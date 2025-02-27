sports_baseball
No. 7 Tigers set to take on Gamecocks in rivalry series

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 7 Tigers play in the Palmetto Series, presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery, against South Carolina this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - South Carolina (9-0) vs. Clemson (7-1)

• Best Ranking - USC - NR; CU - No. 7 Baseball America, Perfect Game

• When - Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (1:30 p.m.), Sunday (5 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Friday; Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field) Saturday; Columbia, S.C. (Founders Park) Sunday

• Watch - ACC Network Extra (Friday), SEC Network+ (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) - Mike Freeman, Pete Yanity

• Video Announcers (Saturday) - Cade Crenshaw, Stuart Lake

• Video Announcers (Sunday) - Kip Bouknight, Grayson Greiner, Dave Weinstein

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets (Friday) - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 188-145-2 (1899-2024)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 104-46 (1907-2024)

• Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 14-13 (1899-2024)

• Record at South Carolina - South Carolina leads 86-70-2 (1900-2023)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - LHP Matthew Becker (USC - 2-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 1-0, 6.00)

• Saturday - LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 1-0, 3.00) vs. LHP Jake McCoy (USC - 1-0, 1.80)

• Sunday - LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU - 0-1, 8.22) vs. TBA (USC)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 5-0 home record and 2-1 neutral record, defeated Winthrop 20-7 in seven innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 9.1 runs per game and hitting .312 with a .460 slugging percentage, .441 on-base percentage and 14 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 5.56 ERA, .230 opponents’ batting average and 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .982.

SOUTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• South Carolina has an 8-0 home record, a 1-0 road record, is averaging 8.7 runs per game and is led by first-year Head Coach Paul Mainieri.

• The Gamecocks beat Gardner-Webb 14-4 in seven innings on Tuesday. They are hitting .304 and have a 2.25 ERA and .980 fielding percentage.

• Ethan Petry is hitting .452, while former Tigers Nathan Hall (.433) and Nolan Nawrocki (.350) are both hitting at least .350.

STORIED RIVALRY

• South Carolina is Clemson’s most-common opponent, as the two have played 335 times dating to 1899.

• The two have met at least once every year since 1945, with the exception of 1984. Therefore, the two have met each of the last 40 years.

• The season matchups went to a three-game, weekend-series format in 2010 after the two teams played four midweek games for decades.

• South Carolina leads the series 8-7 in regular-season, neutral-site contests since 2010.

• Clemson leads the series 57-29 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (opened in 1970).

• South Carolina leads the series 6-5 at Fluor Field.

• South Carolina leads the series 12-6 at Founders Park (opened in 2009).

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the third-base dugout at Fluor Field on Saturday.

• Clemson has won seven of the last 10 season series against South Carolina from 2015-24.

• Former Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee (2016-22) is the associate head coach and hitting coach at South Carolina.

TIGERS AT FLUOR FIELD

• Clemson has a 31-9 all-time record in 40 games at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

• The Tigers have outscored the opposition 319-162 at Fluor Field, an average score of 8.0-4.1.

• South Carolina (2010,11,14,15,21,23), Presbyterian (2011), Michigan State (2015) and USC Upstate (2023) have beaten Clemson at Fluor Field.

• Clemson has won 15 of its last 18 games at Fluor Field dating to 2015.

• Clemson is 5-6 against South Carolina at Fluor Field.

• Clemson is 2-2 under Erik Bakich at Fluor Field.

BOB BRADLEY AWARD PRESENTED SUNDAY

• Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series is presented the Bob Bradley Award. The Gamecocks’ MVP receives the Tom Price Award.

• The 2025 series marks the 25th year the awards are presented.

• The two late athletic communications directors served as baseball contacts for their respective schools for decades.

MAHLSTEDT SOLID ON & OFF THE FIELD

• Senior and sidearm righthander Lucas Mahlstedt has been one of the team's best relievers since transferring to Clemson for the 2024 season.

• He is 0-0 with two saves, an 0.00 ERA, .125 opponents' batting average and six strikeouts against no walks in 4.2 innings pitched in 2025.

• In two years as a Tiger, he is 4-1 with a 4.34 ERA and .261 opponents' batting average in 58.0 innings pitched over 30 relief outings.

• He also has 45 strikeouts against 15 walks and three saves in his two years at Clemson.

• On Feb. 26, he became a Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipient.

• He was one of only 35 ACC student-athletes and three ACC baseball players to receive the 2025 award.

• He became the first Tiger baseball player to receive the accolade.


