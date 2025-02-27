No. 7 Tigers set to take on Gamecocks in rivalry series

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 7 Tigers play in the Palmetto Series, presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery, against South Carolina this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who - South Carolina (9-0) vs. Clemson (7-1) • Best Ranking - USC - NR; CU - No. 7 Baseball America, Perfect Game • When - Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (1:30 p.m.), Sunday (5 p.m.) • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Friday; Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field) Saturday; Columbia, S.C. (Founders Park) Sunday • Watch - ACC Network Extra (Friday), SEC Network+ (Saturday, Sunday) • Video Announcers (Friday) - Mike Freeman, Pete Yanity • Video Announcers (Saturday) - Cade Crenshaw, Stuart Lake • Video Announcers (Sunday) - Kip Bouknight, Grayson Greiner, Dave Weinstein • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball • Tickets (Friday) - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record - Clemson leads 188-145-2 (1899-2024) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 104-46 (1907-2024) • Record at Neutral - Clemson leads 14-13 (1899-2024) • Record at South Carolina - South Carolina leads 86-70-2 (1900-2023) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday - LHP Matthew Becker (USC - 2-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 1-0, 6.00) • Saturday - LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 1-0, 3.00) vs. LHP Jake McCoy (USC - 1-0, 1.80) • Sunday - LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU - 0-1, 8.22) vs. TBA (USC) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 5-0 home record and 2-1 neutral record, defeated Winthrop 20-7 in seven innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday. • The Tigers are averaging 9.1 runs per game and hitting .312 with a .460 slugging percentage, .441 on-base percentage and 14 steals. • The pitching staff has a 5.56 ERA, .230 opponents’ batting average and 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .982. SOUTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW • South Carolina has an 8-0 home record, a 1-0 road record, is averaging 8.7 runs per game and is led by first-year Head Coach Paul Mainieri. • The Gamecocks beat Gardner-Webb 14-4 in seven innings on Tuesday. They are hitting .304 and have a 2.25 ERA and .980 fielding percentage. • Ethan Petry is hitting .452, while former Tigers Nathan Hall (.433) and Nolan Nawrocki (.350) are both hitting at least .350. STORIED RIVALRY • South Carolina is Clemson’s most-common opponent, as the two have played 335 times dating to 1899. • The two have met at least once every year since 1945, with the exception of 1984. Therefore, the two have met each of the last 40 years. • The season matchups went to a three-game, weekend-series format in 2010 after the two teams played four midweek games for decades. • South Carolina leads the series 8-7 in regular-season, neutral-site contests since 2010. • Clemson leads the series 57-29 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium (opened in 1970). • South Carolina leads the series 6-5 at Fluor Field. • South Carolina leads the series 12-6 at Founders Park (opened in 2009). QUICK HITS • Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the third-base dugout at Fluor Field on Saturday. • Clemson has won seven of the last 10 season series against South Carolina from 2015-24. • Former Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee (2016-22) is the associate head coach and hitting coach at South Carolina. TIGERS AT FLUOR FIELD • Clemson has a 31-9 all-time record in 40 games at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. • The Tigers have outscored the opposition 319-162 at Fluor Field, an average score of 8.0-4.1. • South Carolina (2010,11,14,15,21,23), Presbyterian (2011), Michigan State (2015) and USC Upstate (2023) have beaten Clemson at Fluor Field. • Clemson has won 15 of its last 18 games at Fluor Field dating to 2015. • Clemson is 5-6 against South Carolina at Fluor Field. • Clemson is 2-2 under Erik Bakich at Fluor Field. BOB BRADLEY AWARD PRESENTED SUNDAY • Clemson’s MVP of the South Carolina series is presented the Bob Bradley Award. The Gamecocks’ MVP receives the Tom Price Award. • The 2025 series marks the 25th year the awards are presented. • The two late athletic communications directors served as baseball contacts for their respective schools for decades. MAHLSTEDT SOLID ON & OFF THE FIELD • Senior and sidearm righthander Lucas Mahlstedt has been one of the team's best relievers since transferring to Clemson for the 2024 season. • He is 0-0 with two saves, an 0.00 ERA, .125 opponents' batting average and six strikeouts against no walks in 4.2 innings pitched in 2025. • In two years as a Tiger, he is 4-1 with a 4.34 ERA and .261 opponents' batting average in 58.0 innings pitched over 30 relief outings. • He also has 45 strikeouts against 15 walks and three saves in his two years at Clemson. • On Feb. 26, he became a Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipient. • He was one of only 35 ACC student-athletes and three ACC baseball players to receive the 2025 award. • He became the first Tiger baseball player to receive the accolade.