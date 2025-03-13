No. 4 Tigers host Notre Dame to open ACC play

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Notre Dame (10-4, 0-3 ACC) vs. Clemson (17-1, 0-0 ACC)

• Best Ranking - UND - NR; CU - No. 4 Perfect Game

• When - Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (Noon)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 18-14 (1994-24)

• Record at Clemson - 8-8 (1994-23)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Jack Radel (UND - 1-1, 6.57 ERA) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 2-0, 5.30)

• Saturday - RHP Jackson Dennies (UND - 2-1, 3.00) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 3-0, 1.64)

• Sunday - RHP Rory Fox (UND - 0-1, 4.22) vs. LHP Justin LeGuernic (CU - 0-1, 6.14)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 12-0 home record, swept Liberty in a two-game midweek series and has won 15 games in a row.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.6 runs per game and hitting .298 with a .473 slugging percentage, .439 on-base percentage and 22 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.81 ERA, .206 opponents’ batting average and 3.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

• Notre Dame, which has an 8-4 road record and is averaging 6.9 runs per game, is led by third-year Head Coach Shawn Stiffler.

• The Fighting Irish won both midweek games at Winthrop. They are hitting .252 and have a 5.01 ERA and .978 fielding percentage.

• Jayce Lee is hitting .421, Parker Brzustewicz is batting .388, Bino Watters has a team-high 14 RBIs and Tobey McDonough has three saves.

QUICK HITS

• All 11 Tigers with at least 32 at-bats have an OPS of at least .781.

• Clemson surrendered its first ninth-inning run against Liberty on Wednesday. Clemson has pitched 15.0 innings in the ninth inning in 2025.

• Clemson's bullpen has a 12-0 record, eight saves, a 3.49 ERA, .211 opponents' batting average and 109 strikeouts in 90.1 innings pitched.

15-GAME WINNING STREAK

• Clemson is on a 15-game winning streak since its only loss of the season against Ole Miss on Feb. 16.

• The 15-game winning streak is Clemson's longest since it won 17 games in a row during the 2023 season.

• The 15-game winning streak is tied for the seventh longest in school history.

• Seven of the 15 wins during the winning streak have been comeback victories.

• Clemson is hitting .293 with a .485 slugging percentage, .443 on-base percentage and 8.5 runs per game during the winning streak.

• Clemson has a 2.82 ERA, .190 opponents' batting average and 157 strikeouts against 50 walks in 131.0 innings pitched in the last 15 games.

• Clemson is holding opponents to a .139 batting average with runners in scoring position during the winning streak.