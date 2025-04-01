No. 4 Tigers hold on against Eagles

The Tigers (27-5) took advantage of five walks in the first inning to score two runs, then McCladdie reached on an infield single with two outs in the third inning to score a run. In the fourth inning, Luke Odden’s two-out single off second base plated two runs to narrow Clemson’s lead to 3-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Luke Gaffney’s RBI groundout doubled Clemson’s lead, then Priest followed with a two-run single. The Eagles (17-11) responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut Clemson’s lead to 6-4.

In the eighth inning, Paino drilled a three-run triple to extend the Tiger lead and Andrew Ciufo followed with a suicide squeeze bunt to score Paino.

Joe Allen (3-0) earned the win by pitching 1.2 innings in relief, while Lucas Mahlstedt pitched 0.2 innings to record his ninth save of the year. Eagle starter Thomas Burke (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers travel to California for a three-game series, beginning Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on ACC Network Extra.