No. 3 Tigers set for midweek action

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 3 Clemson plays midweek games against Winthrop and Presbyterian at two different sites. GAMES SETUP • Who - Winthrop (8-10) & Presbyterian (9-11) vs. Clemson (17-2) • Best Ranking - WIN - NR; PRE - NR; CU - No. 3 Baseball America, NCBWA • When - Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.) • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Tuesday; Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field) Wednesday • Watch (Tuesday) - ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers - Faxon Childress, Ron Smith • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball • Tickets (Tuesday) - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY (WINTHROP) • Overall Record - Clemson leads 26-7 (1981-23) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 21-6 (1981-23) SERIES HISTORY (PRESBYTERIAN) • Overall Record - Clemson leads 68-23 (1906-2024) • Record at Neutral - 3-3 (1906-2011) STARTING PITCHERS • Tuesday - RHP Shane Keup (WIN: First appearance) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU: 3-1, 3.18) • Wednesday - TBA (PRE) vs. TBA (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 14-1 home record and 1-0 neutral record, won two of three games at No. 3 Duke last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 7.9 runs per game and hitting .296 with a .516 slugging percentage, .419 on-base percentage and 23 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.03 ERA, .237 opponents’ batting average and 2.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .963. WINTHROP OVERVIEW • Winthrop, which has an 0-3 road record and is averaging 6.3 runs per game, is led by 14th-year Head Coach Tom Riginos. • The Eagles won two of three home games versus Longwood last weekend. They are hitting .270 and have a 5.61 ERA and .956 fielding percentage. • Charlie Evans is hitting .440 with three homers and 13 RBIs, Alan Benhardt is batting .344 and Parker Kruglewicz has a team-high two saves. PRESBYTERIAN OVERVIEW • Presbyterian, which has a 1-1 neutral record and is averaging 6.0 runs per game, is led by 20th-year Head Coach Elton Pollock. • The Blue Hose lost all three home games against George Washington. They are hitting .248 and have a 3.73 ERA and .964 fielding percentage. • Joel Dragoo is hitting .446 with six homers and 30 RBIs, Brody Fahr is batting .379 and Kyle Mueller has the team's lone save. QUICK HITS • Winthrop Head Coach Tom Riginos was an assistant coach at Clemson for eight seasons (2003-10). • Clemson hit three homers and held the Blue Hose to three hits in its 8-2 win over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Feb. 20, 2024. • Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the first-base dugout against Presbyterian on Wednesday night. TIGERS AT FLUOR FIELD • Clemson has a 29-9 all-time record in 38 games at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. • The Tigers have outscored the opposition 297-160 at Fluor Field, an average score of 7.8-4.2. • South Carolina (2010,11,14,15,21,23), Presbyterian (2011), Michigan State (2015) and USC Upstate (2023) have beaten Clemson at Fluor Field. • Clemson has won 13 of its last 16 games at Fluor Field dating to 2015. • Clemson is 1-1 against Presbyterian at Fluor Field, as the Tigers won in 2008 (12-7) and the Blue Hose won in 2011 (4-3). ACC STANDINGS • Clemson is in second place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 2-1 league mark. • Overall in the ACC standings, Clemson is tied for fourth. BISSETTA BOLSTERING LINEUP • Sophomore outfielder Tristan Bissetta received his chance to start in the lineup and has made the most of his opportunity. • He is hitting .385 with three homers, a double, 10 RBIs, six runs, a .769 slugging percentage and .515 on-base percentage in 10 games. • He did not start any of the first 12 games, but has started each of the last seven games and has at least one hit in every start. • He is hitting .444 with runners in scoring position. • He hit his first two career homers in his first start of the season against UNC Greensboro on March 9. • He hit a grand slam in Clemson's 8-7 win at No. 3 Duke on March 16. • In his career, he is hitting .308 with two doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs, six runs and a .426 on-base percentage in 22 games (10 starts).