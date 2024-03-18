CLEMSON BASEBALL

Billy Barlow takes the hill again on Tuesday after consecutive successful starts (Clemson athletics photo).

No. 3 Tigers set for midweek action
CLEMSON, S.C. - No. 3 Clemson plays midweek games against Winthrop and Presbyterian at two different sites.

GAMES SETUP

• Who - Winthrop (8-10) & Presbyterian (9-11) vs. Clemson (17-2)

• Best Ranking - WIN - NR; PRE - NR; CU - No. 3 Baseball America, NCBWA

• When - Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) Tuesday; Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field) Wednesday

• Watch (Tuesday) - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - Faxon Childress, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets (Tuesday) - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY (WINTHROP)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 26-7 (1981-23)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 21-6 (1981-23)

SERIES HISTORY (PRESBYTERIAN)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 68-23 (1906-2024)

• Record at Neutral - 3-3 (1906-2011)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday - RHP Shane Keup (WIN: First appearance) vs. RHP Billy Barlow (CU: 3-1, 3.18)

• Wednesday - TBA (PRE) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 14-1 home record and 1-0 neutral record, won two of three games at No. 3 Duke last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.9 runs per game and hitting .296 with a .516 slugging percentage, .419 on-base percentage and 23 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.03 ERA, .237 opponents’ batting average and 2.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .963.

WINTHROP OVERVIEW

• Winthrop, which has an 0-3 road record and is averaging 6.3 runs per game, is led by 14th-year Head Coach Tom Riginos.

• The Eagles won two of three home games versus Longwood last weekend. They are hitting .270 and have a 5.61 ERA and .956 fielding percentage.

• Charlie Evans is hitting .440 with three homers and 13 RBIs, Alan Benhardt is batting .344 and Parker Kruglewicz has a team-high two saves.

PRESBYTERIAN OVERVIEW

• Presbyterian, which has a 1-1 neutral record and is averaging 6.0 runs per game, is led by 20th-year Head Coach Elton Pollock.

• The Blue Hose lost all three home games against George Washington. They are hitting .248 and have a 3.73 ERA and .964 fielding percentage.

• Joel Dragoo is hitting .446 with six homers and 30 RBIs, Brody Fahr is batting .379 and Kyle Mueller has the team's lone save.

QUICK HITS

• Winthrop Head Coach Tom Riginos was an assistant coach at Clemson for eight seasons (2003-10).

• Clemson hit three homers and held the Blue Hose to three hits in its 8-2 win over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Feb. 20, 2024.

• Clemson is the designated home team and occupies the first-base dugout against Presbyterian on Wednesday night.

TIGERS AT FLUOR FIELD

• Clemson has a 29-9 all-time record in 38 games at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

• The Tigers have outscored the opposition 297-160 at Fluor Field, an average score of 7.8-4.2.

• South Carolina (2010,11,14,15,21,23), Presbyterian (2011), Michigan State (2015) and USC Upstate (2023) have beaten Clemson at Fluor Field.

• Clemson has won 13 of its last 16 games at Fluor Field dating to 2015.

• Clemson is 1-1 against Presbyterian at Fluor Field, as the Tigers won in 2008 (12-7) and the Blue Hose won in 2011 (4-3).

ACC STANDINGS

• Clemson is in second place in the ACC Atlantic Division standings with a 2-1 league mark.

• Overall in the ACC standings, Clemson is tied for fourth.

BISSETTA BOLSTERING LINEUP

• Sophomore outfielder Tristan Bissetta received his chance to start in the lineup and has made the most of his opportunity.

• He is hitting .385 with three homers, a double, 10 RBIs, six runs, a .769 slugging percentage and .515 on-base percentage in 10 games.

• He did not start any of the first 12 games, but has started each of the last seven games and has at least one hit in every start.

• He is hitting .444 with runners in scoring position.

• He hit his first two career homers in his first start of the season against UNC Greensboro on March 9.

• He hit a grand slam in Clemson's 8-7 win at No. 3 Duke on March 16.

• In his career, he is hitting .308 with two doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs, six runs and a .426 on-base percentage in 22 games (10 starts).

