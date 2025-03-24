sports_baseball
Erik Bakich will throw freshman Talan Bell for the first time this season in the Presbyterian game.
No. 3 Tigers host No. 21 Coastal Carolina, PC in midweek

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers conclude their 16-game homestand with midweek home games against Coastal Carolina and Presbyterian.

GAMES SETUP

• Who (Tuesday) - Coastal Carolina (17-7) vs. Clemson (23-3)

• Who (Wednesday) - Presbyterian (12-13) vs. Clemson (23-3)

• Best Ranking - CCU - No. 21 Perfect Game; PRE - NR; CU - No. 3 Perfect Game

• When - Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - Ron Smith, Noah Frary (Tuesday), Daniel Gillman (Wednesday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY (COASTAL CAROLINA)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 51-12 (1986-24)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 37-7 (1988-24)

SERIES HISTORY (PRESBYTERIAN)

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 70-23 (1906-2025)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 43-10 (1907-2025)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Tuesday - RHP Luke Jones (CCU) vs. LHP Noah Samol (CU)

• Wednesday - LHP Luke Gibson (PRE) vs. LHP Talan Bell (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has an 18-2 home record, defeated No. 11 Wake Forest twice in three home games last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.1 runs per game and hitting .290 with a .448 slugging percentage, .430 on-base percentage and 28 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.86 ERA, .210 opponents’ batting average and 2.81 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974.

COASTAL CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• Coastal Carolina, which has a 4-4 road record and is averaging 7.0 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Kevin Schnall.

• The Chanticleers won one of three games at Troy last weekend. They are hitting .281 and have a 3.92 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Walker Mitchell is hitting .361, Ty Dooley is batting .351 and Blake Barthol leads the team in homers (5) and RBIs (21).

PRESBYTERIAN OVERVIEW

• Presbyterian, which has a 2-8 road record and is averaging 5.8 runs per game, is led by 21st-year Head Coach Elton Pollock.

• The Blue Hose swept Gardner-Webb in three home games last weekend. They are hitting .288 and have a 7.17 ERA and .950 fielding percentage.

• Jake Randolph is hitting .390, Ryan Ouzts leads the team in homers (6) and RBIs (18) and Jacob Fields has a team-high five saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson concludes its home-and-home season series with Coastal Carolina in Conway on May 6.

• Clemson defeated Presbyterian 11-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 5 behind three hits and four RBIs by Jarren Purify.

• Clemson's bullpen has a 16-0 record, 12 saves, a 3.25 ERA, .213 opponents' batting average and 162 strikeouts in 135.2 innings pitched.

BAILEY BACK

• Senior lefty B.J. Bailey missed all of 2024 due to injury after pitching 15.2 innings in 2023, but has become one of Clemson's top pitchers.

• He is 2-0 with an 0.43 ERA, a .171 opponents' batting average and 25 strikeouts against seven walks in 21.0 innings pitched in 2025.

• He has made eight relief appearances.

• He leads the team in pickoffs (2) and has not allowed a steal.

• He is holding opponents to .091 with runners on base and .087 with runners in scoring position.

• He allowed an earned run in his first outing of 2025 against Ole Miss, but has pitched the last 20.0 innings without allowing an earned run.

• In 5.2 innings pitched over three relief appearances in ACC regular-season games, he has allowed one hit and no runs with eight strikeouts.

• In two active years as a Tiger, he's 4-2 with a 1.96 ERA and .226 opponents' batting average in 36.2 innings pitched over 25 relief outings.

• He has 45 strikeouts against 13 walks in his two active years as a Tiger.


