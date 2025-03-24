No. 3 Tigers host No. 21 Coastal Carolina, PC in midweek

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers conclude their 16-game homestand with midweek home games against Coastal Carolina and Presbyterian. GAMES SETUP • Who (Tuesday) - Coastal Carolina (17-7) vs. Clemson (23-3) • Who (Wednesday) - Presbyterian (12-13) vs. Clemson (23-3) • Best Ranking - CCU - No. 21 Perfect Game; PRE - NR; CU - No. 3 Perfect Game • When - Tuesday (6 p.m.), Wednesday (6 p.m.) • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch - ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers - Ron Smith, Noah Frary (Tuesday), Daniel Gillman (Wednesday) • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball • Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY (COASTAL CAROLINA) • Overall Record - Clemson leads 51-12 (1986-24) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 37-7 (1988-24) SERIES HISTORY (PRESBYTERIAN) • Overall Record - Clemson leads 70-23 (1906-2025) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 43-10 (1907-2025) STARTING PITCHERS • Tuesday - RHP Luke Jones (CCU) vs. LHP Noah Samol (CU) • Wednesday - LHP Luke Gibson (PRE) vs. LHP Talan Bell (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has an 18-2 home record, defeated No. 11 Wake Forest twice in three home games last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 8.1 runs per game and hitting .290 with a .448 slugging percentage, .430 on-base percentage and 28 steals. • The pitching staff has a 3.86 ERA, .210 opponents’ batting average and 2.81 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .974. COASTAL CAROLINA OVERVIEW • Coastal Carolina, which has a 4-4 road record and is averaging 7.0 runs per game, is led by first-year Head Coach Kevin Schnall. • The Chanticleers won one of three games at Troy last weekend. They are hitting .281 and have a 3.92 ERA and .970 fielding percentage. • Walker Mitchell is hitting .361, Ty Dooley is batting .351 and Blake Barthol leads the team in homers (5) and RBIs (21). PRESBYTERIAN OVERVIEW • Presbyterian, which has a 2-8 road record and is averaging 5.8 runs per game, is led by 21st-year Head Coach Elton Pollock. • The Blue Hose swept Gardner-Webb in three home games last weekend. They are hitting .288 and have a 7.17 ERA and .950 fielding percentage. • Jake Randolph is hitting .390, Ryan Ouzts leads the team in homers (6) and RBIs (18) and Jacob Fields has a team-high five saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson concludes its home-and-home season series with Coastal Carolina in Conway on May 6. • Clemson defeated Presbyterian 11-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on March 5 behind three hits and four RBIs by Jarren Purify. • Clemson's bullpen has a 16-0 record, 12 saves, a 3.25 ERA, .213 opponents' batting average and 162 strikeouts in 135.2 innings pitched. BAILEY BACK • Senior lefty B.J. Bailey missed all of 2024 due to injury after pitching 15.2 innings in 2023, but has become one of Clemson's top pitchers. • He is 2-0 with an 0.43 ERA, a .171 opponents' batting average and 25 strikeouts against seven walks in 21.0 innings pitched in 2025. • He has made eight relief appearances. • He leads the team in pickoffs (2) and has not allowed a steal. • He is holding opponents to .091 with runners on base and .087 with runners in scoring position. • He allowed an earned run in his first outing of 2025 against Ole Miss, but has pitched the last 20.0 innings without allowing an earned run. • In 5.2 innings pitched over three relief appearances in ACC regular-season games, he has allowed one hit and no runs with eight strikeouts. • In two active years as a Tiger, he's 4-2 with a 1.96 ERA and .226 opponents' batting average in 36.2 innings pitched over 25 relief outings. • He has 45 strikeouts against 13 walks in his two active years as a Tiger.