No. 3 Tigers head to No. 19 Georgia Tech

The No. 3 Tigers hit the road for the first time since March 4 when they play a three-game series at No. 19 Georgia Tech this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (24-4, 4-2 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (21-4, 7-2 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – No. 3 Perfect Game; GAT – No. 19 Perfect Game

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Atlanta, Ga. (Russ Chandler Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – Bobby Moranda, Nathan McCreary (Friday), Andy Demetra (Saturday), Jack Sadighian (Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 122-117-3 (1902-2024)

• Record at Georgia Tech – Georgia Tech leads 81-46-2 (1902-2023)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Aidan Knaak (CU - 4-0, 3.41 ERA) vs. RHP Tate McKee (GAT - 4-0, 2.97)

• Saturday – LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 3-1, 3.77) vs. RHP Brady Jones (GAT - 2-0, 4.42)

• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. TBA (GAT)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 1-0 road record, split two midweek home games, an 8-2 loss to No. 21 Coastal Carolina and a 9-1 win over Presbyterian.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.9 runs per game and hitting .287 with a .444 slugging percentage, .429 on-base percentage and 34 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.91 ERA, .206 opponents’ batting average and 2.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

GEORGIA TECH OVERVIEW

• Georgia Tech, which has a 14-3 home record and is averaging 9.7 runs per game, is led by 32nd-year Head Coach Danny Hall.

• The Yellow Jackets won at Kennesaw State 15-4 on Tuesday. They are hitting .334 and have a 4.14 ERA and .977 fielding percentage.

• Kent Schmidt is hitting .415, Kyle Lodise has nine homers, Alex Hernandez has 37 RBIs and Mason Patel has a 7-0 record and an 0.61 ERA.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson (27) and Georgia Tech (23) are first and second, respectively, in the nation in sacrifice flies (through games of March 26).

• Clemson’s bullpen has a 17-0 record, 12 saves, a 3.12 ERA, .208 opponents’ batting average and 177 strikeouts in 150.0 innings pitched.

• Sophomore lefthander Noah Samol was a pitcher for the Yellow Jackets in 2023.

TAKING ONE FOR THE TEAM

• Clemson batters have been hit by a pitch 58 times in 28 games (2.1 per game) in 2025.

• The Tiger record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 80, set by the 2021 team.

• The 58 hit-by-pitches along with the 178 walks (6.4 per game) are a big reason Clemson has a .429 on-base percentage.

Dominic Listi leads the team in hit-by-pitches with 15, tied for fifth most in a season in school history.

Andrew Ciufo and Jarren Purify are tied for second in hit-by-pitches on the team with eight apiece.


