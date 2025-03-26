sports_baseball
No. 3 Tigers bounce back in blowout of Blue Hose

CLEMSON, S.C. - Chance Fitzgerald pitched 5.0 scoreless innings in relief to lead No. 3 Clemson to a 9-1 victory over Presbyterian at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who won the season series 2-0, improved to 24-4, while the Blue Hose dropped to 12-14.

Fitzgerald (3-0) earned the win by allowing just two hits and one walk while setting career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts (6). Blue Hose starter Luke Gibson (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded two runs on one hit in 1.0 innings pitched.

Luke Gaffney’s sacrifice fly in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Tristan Bissetta walked with the bases loaded later in the frame. The Blue Hose responded with a run in the top of the second inning, then Jarren Purify’s RBI groundout in the bottom of the second inning gave Clemson a 3-1 lead.

Cam Cannarella doubled Clemson’s lead in the fourth inning with a two-run single, then Gaffney followed with a two-run homer, his fourth of the year. In the seventh inning, Cannarella drew a bases-loaded walk and Gaffney lofted another sacrifice fly.

The Tigers travel to Atlanta, Ga. for a three-game series at No. 19 Georgia Tech, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


