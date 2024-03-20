No. 3 Clemson tops Blue Hose by 10 runs, Blake Wright hits three homers

CU Athletic Communications by

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Blake Wright hit three of No. 3 Clemson’s six home runs in its 11-1 victory over Presbyterian at Fluor Field on Wednesday night. The Tigers, who won both games of the season series, improved to 19-2, while the Blue Hose fell to 9-12. The game ended in the eighth inning due to the 10-run rule. Wright became the 17th player in Tiger history to hit three long balls in a game to tie the school record. He joined teammate Will Taylor, who hit three home runs against USC Upstate on Feb. 27, 2024, as current Tigers who share the school record. Cooper Blauser lofted a sacrifice fly in the second inning to score the game’s first run, then Presbyterian tied the score in the top of the third inning on a two-out error. In the bottom of the third inning, Jimmy Obertop blasted a 420-foot two-run homer, his fifth of the year, to give Clemson the lead. Wright followed with a solo homer. Wright crushed his second homer of the game in the fourth inning, this time a three-run shot for his fourth multiple-homer game of his career. Mathes added a 425-foot solo homer in the sixth inning and another solo homer, his second of the game and fourth of the year, in the eighth inning. Wright, who had six RBIs, ended the game with his 10th long ball of the year, a two-run shot, in the eighth inning. Clemson’s six home runs were its most in a game since May 1, 2022, when the Tigers hit six homers at Louisville. Ethan Darden (3-0) earned the win in relief, as he pitched the third inning without allowing an earned run. Blue Hose reliever Luke Gibson (0-1) suffered the loss. The Tigers host No. 7 Florida State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. Back-To-Back Jacks! @BlakeWr86324186 joins the party! 💣



