CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson notched a 15th comeback win, with Will Taylor's opposite-field homer in the eighth putting Clemson on top (Clemson athletics photo).
Clemson notched a 15th comeback win, with Will Taylor's opposite-field homer in the eighth putting Clemson on top (Clemson athletics photo).

No. 2 Clemson rallies late to take series opener at Notre Dame
by - 2024 Apr 5 19:33

NOTRE DAME, IND. - No. 2 Clemson scored four runs in the eighth inning, capped by Will Taylor’s go-ahead two-run homer, to defeat Notre Dame 7-3 at Frank Eck Stadium on Friday. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 26-3 overall and 8-2 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish dropped to 14-13 overall and 2-11 in ACC play.

In the first inning, David Glancy lofted a home run to right field, then Estevan Moreno laced a two-out, two-run double in the second inning to put Notre Dame ahead 3-0. Taylor’s two-out single in the sixth inning scored Clemson’s first run.

In the eighth inning, Blake Wright and Jacob Hinderleider hit run-scoring doubles, with the latter tying the score 3-3. Taylor then belted a two-run homer, his sixth of the year, to give Clemson the lead. Jimmy Obertop added a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, in the ninth inning to double the Tigers’ lead.

Drew Titsworth (3-0) earned the win by recording two strikeouts with two runners in scoring position in the seventh inning. Austin Gordon pitched 1.2 innings to record his third save of the year. Ricky Reeth (1-4) suffered the loss.

The series continues Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
No. 2 Clemson rallies late to take series opener at Notre Dame
No. 2 Clemson rallies late to take series opener at Notre Dame
Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal
Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal
Clemson pro re-signs with NFC team
Clemson pro re-signs with NFC team
4-star Sunshine State DB picks up Clemson offer on visit
4-star Sunshine State DB picks up Clemson offer on visit
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts