No. 2 Clemson rallies late to take series opener at Notre Dame

CU Athletic Communications by

NOTRE DAME, IND. - No. 2 Clemson scored four runs in the eighth inning, capped by Will Taylor’s go-ahead two-run homer, to defeat Notre Dame 7-3 at Frank Eck Stadium on Friday. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 26-3 overall and 8-2 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish dropped to 14-13 overall and 2-11 in ACC play. In the first inning, David Glancy lofted a home run to right field, then Estevan Moreno laced a two-out, two-run double in the second inning to put Notre Dame ahead 3-0. Taylor’s two-out single in the sixth inning scored Clemson’s first run. In the eighth inning, Blake Wright and Jacob Hinderleider hit run-scoring doubles, with the latter tying the score 3-3. Taylor then belted a two-run homer, his sixth of the year, to give Clemson the lead. Jimmy Obertop added a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, in the ninth inning to double the Tigers’ lead. Drew Titsworth (3-0) earned the win by recording two strikeouts with two runners in scoring position in the seventh inning. Austin Gordon pitched 1.2 innings to record his third save of the year. Ricky Reeth (1-4) suffered the loss. The series continues Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Work to do. 🐅#Clemson #Team127 pic.twitter.com/3uMoGPsi17 — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 5, 2024 Tigers draw closer! @BlakeWr86324186 rips a run-scoring double!



T8 || CU 2, UND 3



🖥 https://t.co/9mPcGaFWi5 pic.twitter.com/jttenuLRAq — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) April 5, 2024