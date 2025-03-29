No. 19 Jackets thump No. 3 Tigers in run-rule fashion to start doubleheader

ATLANTA – No. 19 Georgia Tech scored 10 runs in the fourth inning in its 18-2 victory in seven innings over No. 3 Clemson in the first game of a doubleheader at Russ Chandler Stadium on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 22-5 overall and 8-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 25-5 overall and 5-3 in ACC play. The game ended after seven innings due to the 10-run rule. Kyle Lodise belted a three-run homer in the second inning to score the game’s first runs, then the Yellow Jackets scored 10 runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by three-run homers by Lodise and John Giesler and solo homers by Alex Hernandez and Parker Brosius. Andrew Ciufo’s single in the fifth inning scored a run to put Clemson on the scoreboard. Tryston McCladdie led off the sixth inning with his fourth homer of the year. Brady Jones (3-0) earned the win by allowing only three hits, one unearned run and four walks with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Tiger starter Ethan Darden (3-2) suffered the loss. The series concludes with the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.