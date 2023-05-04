No. 18 Tigers host No. 22 Louisville for weekend series

After five days off for final exams, the Tigers host No. 22 Louisville in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who – Louisville (29-15, 9-12 ACC) vs. Clemson (28-17, 11-10 ACC) • Best Ranking – LOU – No. 22 NCBWA; CU – No. 18 Perfect Game • When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (Noon) • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra • Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush (Friday), Ron Smith, Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday) • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Clemson leads 17-14 (1970-22) • Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 12-6 (1970-21) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday – TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU) • Saturday – TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU) • Sunday – TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, who has a 17-10 home record, won two of three games at No. 11 Boston College last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .295 with a .446 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 66 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.54 ERA, .254 opponents’ batting average and 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976. LOUISVILLE OVERVIEW • Louisville, who has a 5-8 road record and is averaging 7.4 runs per game, is led by 17th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell. • The Cardinals defeated Bellarmine 18-7 on Tuesday. They are hitting .295 and have a 3.92 ERA and .970 fielding percentage. • Jack Payton is hitting .382 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, Ryan McCoy has 11 homers and 38 RBIs and Tate Kuehner has a team-high four saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson Assistant Coach Jimmy Belanger was a pitcher at Louisville in 2007 and 2008. • Clemson is outhitting ACC opponents .284 to .252. • The Tiger bullpen has an 18-9 record, nine saves, a 4.15 ERA, .261 opponents’ batting average and 226 strikeouts in 212.2 innings pitched. POLLS • Clemson is ranked as high as No. 18 in the country by Perfect this week, its first weekly ranking of the 2023 season. • The Tigers have been ranked in at least one weekly poll every year since 1987, when Clemson began tracking weekly polls. ROAD SURGE • Clemson’s second-half surge is due in large part to its success in road games, as it has won eight of its last nine road contests. • The Tigers have a 10-5 road record on the season after starting the year 2-4 in road games. • Clemson won the final two games at Florida State, downed Georgia, swept NC State and won two of three games at No. 11 Boston College. • Clemson is 8-4 in road ACC games. • Excluding the shortened 2020 season, Clemson has not finished with a .500 or better road record since 2018 (15-5).