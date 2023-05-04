CLEMSON BASEBALL

No. 18 Tigers host No. 22 Louisville for weekend series
by - 2023 May 4, Thu 20:12

After five days off for final exams, the Tigers host No. 22 Louisville in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Louisville (29-15, 9-12 ACC) vs. Clemson (28-17, 11-10 ACC)

• Best Ranking – LOU – No. 22 NCBWA; CU – No. 18 Perfect Game

• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (Noon)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers – William Qualkinbush (Friday), Ron Smith, Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 17-14 (1970-22)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 12-6 (1970-21)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU)

• Saturday – TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU)

• Sunday – TBA (LOU) vs. TBA (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 17-10 home record, won two of three games at No. 11 Boston College last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .295 with a .446 slugging percentage, .391 on-base percentage and 66 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.54 ERA, .254 opponents’ batting average and 2.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

LOUISVILLE OVERVIEW

• Louisville, who has a 5-8 road record and is averaging 7.4 runs per game, is led by 17th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.

• The Cardinals defeated Bellarmine 18-7 on Tuesday. They are hitting .295 and have a 3.92 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Jack Payton is hitting .382 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, Ryan McCoy has 11 homers and 38 RBIs and Tate Kuehner has a team-high four saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson Assistant Coach Jimmy Belanger was a pitcher at Louisville in 2007 and 2008.

• Clemson is outhitting ACC opponents .284 to .252.

• The Tiger bullpen has an 18-9 record, nine saves, a 4.15 ERA, .261 opponents’ batting average and 226 strikeouts in 212.2 innings pitched.

POLLS

• Clemson is ranked as high as No. 18 in the country by Perfect this week, its first weekly ranking of the 2023 season.

• The Tigers have been ranked in at least one weekly poll every year since 1987, when Clemson began tracking weekly polls.

ROAD SURGE

• Clemson’s second-half surge is due in large part to its success in road games, as it has won eight of its last nine road contests.

• The Tigers have a 10-5 road record on the season after starting the year 2-4 in road games.

• Clemson won the final two games at Florida State, downed Georgia, swept NC State and won two of three games at No. 11 Boston College.

• Clemson is 8-4 in road ACC games.

• Excluding the shortened 2020 season, Clemson has not finished with a .500 or better road record since 2018 (15-5).

