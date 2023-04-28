No. 11 BC evens series with Tigers

BRIGHTON, MASS. – John West pitched 6.0 strong innings to lead No. 11 Boston College to a 3-1 victory over Clemson in the second game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Friday. The Eagles, who evened the series 1-1 and snapped Clemson’s 10-game winning streak in the series, improved to 29-13 overall and 13-10 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 27-17 overall and 10-10 in ACC play. West (2-3) earned the win by allowing just two hits, one run and no walks with one strikeout. Joey Ryan pitched 3.0 innings to record his third save of the year. Tiger starter Austin Gordon (1-4) suffered the loss, as he surrendered three hits, three runs and two walks with six strikeouts in a career-high 6.2 innings pitched. Patrick Roche’s two-out single scored the game’s first run in the fourth inning, then Sam McNulty lofted a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Joe Vetrano blasted a solo homer in the sixth inning, giving Boston College a 3-0 lead. The Tigers dented the scoreboard in the seventh inning when Cam Cannarella scored on a two-out wild pitch. Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a fourth-inning single. The series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.