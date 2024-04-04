Midseason NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson baseball

Not surprisingly, Erik Bakich's Tigers are regarded highly by the recent NCAA Tournament projections.

Clemson is a projected No. 2 national seed for both D1Baseball and Baseball America.

For D1Baseball, Clemson is paired with a Nebraska Regional for the next round and picked to host Coastal Carolina, Arizona and Sacred Heart.

For Baseball America, Clemson is paired with a Kentucky Regional and picked to host Northeastern, Kennesaw State and Bryant.

The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the RPI with the No. 2-rated strength of schedule -- No. 20 in non-conference -- with nine wins over RPI Quadrant 1 opponents and a 15-3 mark against Q1 and Q2 opponents combined.

By RPI, Clemson's predicted to finish 48-8, including a projected sweep this weekend.

The Tigers won the ACC and finished as a No. 4 national seed last year. The program is seeking its first Super Regional and College World Series bids since 2010.

Clemson players in ACC leaders (Top 10): Jimmy Obertop (No. 2 in walks, 34; No. 7 in OBP, .504), Blake Wright (No. 3 in RBIs, 42; No. 4 in home runs, 13; No. 6 in runs scored, 37), Will Taylor (No. 4 in walks, 29), Aidan Knaak (No. 6 in strikeouts, 48; No. 10 in ERA, 3.76).