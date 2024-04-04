CLEMSON BASEBALL

Blake Wright is among the ACC's leaders in home runs, RBIs and runs on a team that's projected to finish Top 2 in the national seeds.
Blake Wright is among the ACC's leaders in home runs, RBIs and runs on a team that's projected to finish Top 2 in the national seeds.

Midseason NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson baseball
by - 2024 Apr 4 14:30

No. 2-ranked Clemson baseball (25-3) starts the second half of its season this weekend at Notre Dame, looking to build on a 7-2 ACC start.

Not surprisingly, Erik Bakich's Tigers are regarded highly by the recent NCAA Tournament projections.

Clemson is a projected No. 2 national seed for both D1Baseball and Baseball America.

For D1Baseball, Clemson is paired with a Nebraska Regional for the next round and picked to host Coastal Carolina, Arizona and Sacred Heart.

For Baseball America, Clemson is paired with a Kentucky Regional and picked to host Northeastern, Kennesaw State and Bryant.

The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the RPI with the No. 2-rated strength of schedule -- No. 20 in non-conference -- with nine wins over RPI Quadrant 1 opponents and a 15-3 mark against Q1 and Q2 opponents combined.

By RPI, Clemson's predicted to finish 48-8, including a projected sweep this weekend.

The Tigers won the ACC and finished as a No. 4 national seed last year. The program is seeking its first Super Regional and College World Series bids since 2010.

Clemson players in ACC leaders (Top 10): Jimmy Obertop (No. 2 in walks, 34; No. 7 in OBP, .504), Blake Wright (No. 3 in RBIs, 42; No. 4 in home runs, 13; No. 6 in runs scored, 37), Will Taylor (No. 4 in walks, 29), Aidan Knaak (No. 6 in strikeouts, 48; No. 10 in ERA, 3.76).

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney asked about Clemson's lawsuit against the ACC
Dabo Swinney asked about Clemson's lawsuit against the ACC
Clemson gymnastics' first season ends in NCAA Tournament opener
Clemson gymnastics' first season ends in NCAA Tournament opener
Reports: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
Reports: Clemson guard enters transfer portal
Swinney has a message for Clemson fans about 2024 Spring Game
Swinney has a message for Clemson fans about 2024 Spring Game
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts