Michigan LHP commits to Clemson

Michigan LHP Brendon Bennett commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson added another talented former Wolverines pledge on Wednesday with 2024 Novi, Michigan left-hander Brendon Bennett.

"I’m very excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Clemson University. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for helping me get to where I am today! Go Tigers!" Bennett said.

He earned All-Conference honors this past season and was named to a USA Baseball Development Program roster.

Bennett reopened his recruitment back in late June after Erik Bakich left for Clemson.

He is a sixth total former Michigan pledge to switch to Clemson and a first from the 2024 class.

‘24 Brendon Bennett (MI) has pounded the zone early with the fastball which is sitting 88-90 and topped at 93. Has also mixed in an 11-5 breaking ball with tight action which has kept hitters unbalanced. #BCS @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/NPcUau0Yxx — Perfect Game Florida (@Florida_PG) July 9, 2022

Brendon Bennett (‘24, Mich.) has been dominant this morning on the hill. Feel for 3 pitch mix. FB 85-88/9 with life. CH tunneled well 77-80. CB with late vertical bite in mid-60’s. FB-CH-SL sequence shown here for strikeout. #GoBlue commit #BattleSE pic.twitter.com/TnhKDC9aCq — Perfect Game Georgia (@PG_Georgia) June 12, 2022

.@_BrendonBennett with a ??. Strands 2, @NoviHSBaseball leads 4-0 going into the bottom of 3. pic.twitter.com/lhzDPPlQd8 — Legacy Baseball (@LegacyMI_BAS) May 20, 2022