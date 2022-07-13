Michigan LHP commits to Clemson

Brendon Bennett is a 2024 flip from Michigan to Clemson.
Michigan LHP Brendon Bennett commits to Clemson
2022 Jul 13, Wed 21:02

Clemson added another talented former Wolverines pledge on Wednesday with 2024 Novi, Michigan left-hander Brendon Bennett.

"I’m very excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Clemson University. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for helping me get to where I am today! Go Tigers!" Bennett said.

He earned All-Conference honors this past season and was named to a USA Baseball Development Program roster.

Bennett reopened his recruitment back in late June after Erik Bakich left for Clemson.

He is a sixth total former Michigan pledge to switch to Clemson and a first from the 2024 class.

