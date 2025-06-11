Latest MLB draft projection for Cam Cannarella

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

USA TODAY's latest MLB mock draft kept All-American Clemson outfielder Cam Cannarella in the Top 30 picks. Cannarella is pegged to go No. 30 overall to Baltimore. "We’ll keep slotting ACC outfielders to Camden Yards until they tell us differently. Yet with his superior defensive ability, speed and extra-base pop, Cannarella fits the Orioles ethos, and a .453 career OBP doesn’t hurt," Gabe Lacques wrote. Cannarella hit .353 with five homers, two triples, 22 doubles, 52 RBIs, 62 runs, a .479 on-base percentage and six steals in 61 games in 2025. He ended the season on a 44-game on-base streak and 22-game hitting streak, as he hit .421 with four homers, a triple, 11 doubles, a .684 slugging percentage and .491 on-base percentage during his 22-game hitting streak. In his career, Cannarella is hitting .360 with 262 hits, 54 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 159 RBIs, 192 runs and 30 steals in 178 games. He also has a .551 slugging percentage and .453 on-base percentage. Before a monster NCAA regional performance, Cannarella was projected No. 40 overall to the LA Dodgers by ESPN's latest mock draft last month. Cannarella thanked Clemson on the heels of the Tigers' NCAA Regional exit earlier this month: (I don't know) where to start… But thank you Clemson baseball for giving me a chance. Being at Clemson was the best thing that could ever happen to me. To all the friends that I made at Clemson. I just wanna say thank y’all for being a part of my life and I will never forget y’all. And to the coaches thank y’all for all y’all did for me and push me to be the best version of myself. and lastly, to the University, thank y’all for all y’all did for me, and I will never forget any of this. Clemson baseball has been a blessing but my time at Clemson is done(.)" The MLB draft is July 13-14 in Atlanta. View this post on Instagram A post shared by cam (@camcannarella)

